2024 January 30 14:23

Global schedule reliability drops by five percent in December 2023

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 149 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including December 2023.

Amidst the Red Sea crisis, global schedule reliability decreased by -5.0 percentage points M/M in December 2023 – the largest M/M drop since February 2021 – to 56.8%. With this, December 2023 schedule reliability was the second-lowest of 2023. On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability in December 2023 was only 0.4 percentage points higher than in December 2022. Due to the round-of-Africa sailings, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals deteriorated, increasing by 0.30 days M/M to 5.35 days.

Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier in December 2023 with schedule reliability of 63.6%, followed by CMA CGM as the only two carriers above the 60% mark. 6 carriers had schedule reliability of 50%-60%, while the remaining 5 carriers all had schedule reliability of 40%-50%, with Yang Ming the least reliable carrier with December 2023 schedule reliability of 45.6%.

Because of the increased transit times round of Africa, none of the top-13 carriers recorded a M/M improvement in schedule reliability, while only 4 carriers were able to record a Y/Y improvement.