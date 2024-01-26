  The version for the print
  • 2024 January 26 18:56

    PortNews’ top headlines, Jan 22-26

    PORTS AND HYDRAULIC ENGINEERING

    • Cargo handling at Russian ports rose 5.1% Y/Y to 884.7 million tonnes, record high in recent years. However, a decline in volumes was recorded for the first time in Q4 2023 (-6.3% Q/Q).
    • Russia's port capacity increased by 68.2 million tonnes in 2023 as part of projects under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Main Infrastructure (CPMI).
    • Dredging on the lower access channel of the Gorodets Hydroelectric Complex to be completed by the end of the year.
    • CPV inaugurates new workshop with a facility for repair handling equipment.
    • Redevelopment of Oil Pier No 1, the Southern Pier and the access channel of the Dry Bulk Harbor in the Port of Makhachkala is underway.
    • NTC “Smaller Port” in Nakhodka put into operation a new clamshell grab for coal handling.
    • FESCO: Container transfer time at the port was reduced by 40% in 2023.
    • Territory of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company Terminal was projected to be expanded by more than 45 hectares.
    • First stacker’s mechanical part is 80% ready for delivering coal to the Sakhalin based Port of Shakhtersk.

    SHIPPING AND LOGISTICS

    • FESCO’s seaborne traffic between Vietnam and Vladivostok increased 2.4 times in 2023.
    • The Chennai-Vladivostok line will cut the goods delivery time between India and Russia by 40%.
    • Novosibirsk Oblast is asking for strict quotas for rail transportation of coal towards the ports of the South and North-West.
    • Russia to maintain coal exports at 220 million tonnes in the coming years.
    • Trade volume between the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan increased by 17.5% in 2023 thanks to growth of cargo traffic along the North-South ITC.
    • First citrus fruits shipment from Iran was delivered by sea via the North-South ITC.

    SHIPBUILDING AND SHIP REPAIR

    • The Russian Gov’t determined the conditions for the trust management of USC shares by VTB.
    • Level of state support to develop Russian shipbuilding needs to be increased from 8% up to 30%.
    • Admiralty Shipyards successfully completes shipbuilder’s sea trials of “Kapitan Martynov”, a full-freezing fishing trawler of Project ST-192).
    • Vympel Shipyard holds a steel cutting ceremony for a new floating dock.
    • The “Makhachkala” and the “Kaspiysk” of Makhachkala Sea Port to undergo major overhaul.
    • The sale of Ufa Shipyard has been suspended.
    • “Russian Crab” transferred the construction of crab catchers from Onego Shipyard to Okskaya Shipyard.

    BUNKER MARKET

    • Prices soar, cargo volume is on the rise: Bunker Market Digest.
2024 January 26

18:07 Government gives green light for three Ports of Stockholm EU grant applications
17:44 Brazil offers $1.3 bln in subsidies for shipbuilding sector
17:12 The weekly transit through the Suez Canal down by 42% over the last two months
16:44 Panama Canal appoints first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer
16:12 Hudong-Zhonghua launches 14,000 cbm China-made LNG bunkering ship
15:42 Tokyo Gas forms JV to develop an FSRU and 1.5 GW LNG-to-power project in Vietnam
15:22 Dubai energy trader BGN orders the construction of two VLGCs at Hyundai Heavy Industries
14:40 Maersk names first vessel of its large methanol-enabled fleet “Ane Maersk”
14:22 ESL Shipping commits to set science-based targets for GHG emissions reductions
13:42 Jan De Nul and ABC Engines sign agreement for methanol marine engines for cable-laying vessel Fleeming Jenkin
13:12 SEACOR Marine announces upgrade of four PSVs with Kongsberg Maritime energy storage systems
12:42 The number of sea and river vessels calling at the port of Rotterdam down in 2023
12:12 Mabanaft and TUI Cruises sign MoU for the supply of methanol
11:40 Incat Crowther to design new passenger ferry for Florida National Park service
11:20 Ocean Infinity takes delivery of eighth and final ammonia-ready Armada vessel
10:42 Crowley accepts delivery of the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S.
10:20 Bunker sales at the Port of Rotterdam down by 8.3% in Q4 2023
10:09 Port of New Orleans announces $226 mln grant award for the Louisiana International Terminal Project
09:53 Tidal Transit starts works on ‘world’s first’ retrofit E-CTV
09:31 RCL announces the acquisition of four new build 4,400 TEUs vessels

2024 January 25

18:04 Princess Cruises, Fincantieri mutually agree to postpone Sun Princess delivery
17:55 Diana Shipping announces expansion of JV for offshore wind service vessels
16:25 Jan De Nul signs Orsted’s Hornsea 3 export cable contract
15:37 Tankers’ freight rates skyrocket amid the Middle East crisis
15:03 Vroon expands its fleet
14:17 Russia set to boost LNG exports this year by 14% to 38 million tonnes, official says
14:13 AD Ports Group’s Maqta Gateway and Aqaba Development Corporation sign shareholders’ agreement to digitalise Jordan’s maritime sector through Maqta Ayla
13:41 European Energy enters 50-year land lease agreement with Port of Victoria in Texas
13:28 Second cargo of Russian humanitarian food aid delivered to the Port of Mogadishu in Somalia
13:09 GTT signs two new Technical Services Agreements with JOVO
12:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 04, 2024
12:31 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Thales cooperate in frigate modernization program
11:48 Seaside LNG announces first delivery to Carnival Jubilee cruise ship
11:29 Wartsila extends an agreement with Carnival Corporation
10:49 The Gas Vitality LNG bunker vessel completes her 100th LNG bunker operation in Marseille
10:24 South Korean HSHI wins Qatar LNG/LPG shipbuilding order

2024 January 24

18:07 Tsakos starts investing in dual-fuel LNG tankers
17:40 ABB to acquire weather routing business to expand marine software portfolio
17:26 Ulstein Verft announces first steel cutting for Nexans’ next CLV
16:55 Bulker in danger of sinking after Yangtze River collision
16:35 Suez Canal Authority emphasizes the readiness to handle breakdowns and emergencies that Canal-transiting vessels may encounter
16:08 Qingdao Beihai hands over final LNG-powered bulker to H-Line
15:46 GE and IHI sign MoU to develop gas turbines that can operate on 100% ammonia
14:02 Seatrium secures S$400 mln Green Loan from UOB for eco-projects
13:44 First of twelve 13,000 TEU LNG-ready boxships joins HMM
11:20 TEN announces the sale of a 2005-built Suezmax tanker and completion of the first phase of is dual-fuel renewal program
10:52 Stena Oil to operate Frederikshavn bunker terminal
10:31 The CMA CGM’s first LNG-powered containership to call West African ports
10:12 BARTech and CMET partner to build WindWings
09:47 HD KSOE takes order for 3 VLACs from Latin America

2024 January 23

18:07 WinGD X-DF advances underpin QatarEnergy phase two success
17:25 Maersk to divert ME2 service
17:17 Gas and Heat and RINA to cooperate on ammonia fuelled bunker vessel
16:47 Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas join Masdar and INPEX in a feasibility study to produce e-methane in Abu Dhabi, UAE
16:05 Russian seaports: 2023 performance statistics
15:53 SFL’s 3rd LNG-powered car carrier delivered
15:23 Empire Wind 2 offshore wind project announces reset
14:43 ONE revamps its Adriatic Feeder Service
14:13 Asyad Ports inaugurates its container terminal at Duqm
13:31 Hapag-Lloyd to acquire UK based ATL Haulage Contractors
13:12 Suez Canal company repairing Greek ship attacked in Red Sea
12:40 MAN Cryo wins approval for ammonia fuel-supply system
12:39 United Shipbuilding Corp: Russian owners will need 589 more civil ships by 2035
12:01 Fincantieri to build two additional hybrid ships for the offshore wind market
11:52 Singapore Registry of Ships crossed 100 mln gross tonnage
11:24 TECO 2030 with partners starts second EU Horizon project, granted over EUR 2.3 million
11:05 Langh Ship's second 7800 dwt newbuilding has been named
10:45 EUAs for EU-ETS compliance drop below €60/mt CO2e
10:00 Quark Expeditions adds the 138-passenger polar expedition ship M/V Ocean Explorer to its polar fleet