PortNews’ top headlines, Jan 22-26
PORTS AND HYDRAULIC ENGINEERING
- Cargo handling at Russian ports rose 5.1% Y/Y to 884.7 million tonnes, record high in recent years. However, a decline in volumes was recorded for the first time in Q4 2023 (-6.3% Q/Q).
- Russia's port capacity increased by 68.2 million tonnes in 2023 as part of projects under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Main Infrastructure (CPMI).
- Dredging on the lower access channel of the Gorodets Hydroelectric Complex to be completed by the end of the year.
- CPV inaugurates new workshop with a facility for repair handling equipment.
- Redevelopment of Oil Pier No 1, the Southern Pier and the access channel of the Dry Bulk Harbor in the Port of Makhachkala is underway.
- NTC “Smaller Port” in Nakhodka put into operation a new clamshell grab for coal handling.
- FESCO: Container transfer time at the port was reduced by 40% in 2023.
- Territory of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company Terminal was projected to be expanded by more than 45 hectares.
- First stacker’s mechanical part is 80% ready for delivering coal to the Sakhalin based Port of Shakhtersk.
SHIPPING AND LOGISTICS
- FESCO’s seaborne traffic between Vietnam and Vladivostok increased 2.4 times in 2023.
- The Chennai-Vladivostok line will cut the goods delivery time between India and Russia by 40%.
- Novosibirsk Oblast is asking for strict quotas for rail transportation of coal towards the ports of the South and North-West.
- Russia to maintain coal exports at 220 million tonnes in the coming years.
- Trade volume between the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan increased by 17.5% in 2023 thanks to growth of cargo traffic along the North-South ITC.
- First citrus fruits shipment from Iran was delivered by sea via the North-South ITC.
SHIPBUILDING AND SHIP REPAIR
- The Russian Gov’t determined the conditions for the trust management of USC shares by VTB.
- Level of state support to develop Russian shipbuilding needs to be increased from 8% up to 30%.
- Admiralty Shipyards successfully completes shipbuilder’s sea trials of “Kapitan Martynov”, a full-freezing fishing trawler of Project ST-192).
- Vympel Shipyard holds a steel cutting ceremony for a new floating dock.
- The “Makhachkala” and the “Kaspiysk” of Makhachkala Sea Port to undergo major overhaul.
- The sale of Ufa Shipyard has been suspended.
- “Russian Crab” transferred the construction of crab catchers from Onego Shipyard to Okskaya Shipyard.
BUNKER MARKET
- Prices soar, cargo volume is on the rise: Bunker Market Digest.