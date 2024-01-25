2024 January 25 18:04

Princess Cruises, Fincantieri mutually agree to postpone Sun Princess delivery

Princess Cruises and Fincantieri have mutually agreed to delay delivery of Sun Princess, the largest vessel ever constructed in Italy and the first ship of a revolutionary new platform designed exclusively for the Princess brand. The postponement has led to the cancellation of the ship's inaugural 10-day voyage, originally set to depart from Barcelona on February 8th.



Guests who were booked on of the inaugural voyage will receive a full refund of the cruise fare along with any additional onboard services that were pre-purchased, as well as a 50% future cruise credit (FCC) that can be used on a future Princess voyage. Guests also will receive up to $200 per person for change fees related to air travel plans.



