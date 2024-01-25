2024 January 25 13:28

Second cargo of Russian humanitarian food aid delivered to the Port of Mogadishu in Somalia

The Russian Federation has pledged to supply free grain to six African countries



The second cargo of Russian humanitarian food aid was delivered yesterday, Jan 24 to the Somalia based port of Mogadishu, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs press office said.



Members of the Federal Government of Somalia and the head of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) took part in the official handover ceremony.



It is noted that sincere gratitude was expressed to Russia for the assistance provided in ensuring food security in Somalia.



PortNews has previously reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the Russia-Africa Summit in the fall of 2023, said the Russian Federation would supply up to 50 000 tonnes of grain free of charge to six African countries: Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, and the Central African Republic (CAR) and Eritrea.