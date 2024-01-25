2024 January 25 14:13

AD Ports Group’s Maqta Gateway and Aqaba Development Corporation sign shareholders’ agreement to digitalise Jordan’s maritime sector through Maqta Ayla

AD Ports Group, a global leader in trade, logistics and industry, announced the signing of the shareholders’ agreement between its digital arm, Maqta Gateway, and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) with regards to their existing joint venture company, Maqta Ayla. Maqta Gateway will have a 51 per cent stake in Maqta Ayla, while ADC will own 49 per cent.

The joint venture company will revolutionise Aqaba’s port operations by implementing a Port Community System (PCS) that leverages Maqta Gateway’s expertise, also marking the first-ever export of Abu Dhabi’s key port digitalisation solution.

The PCS will facilitate communications and transactions between the Ports of Aqaba, its terminal operators, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), ADC, and other stakeholders within the port’s ecosystem, streamlining services and building next-level efficiencies for the port city of Aqaba and Jordan.

The solution is expected to be operational within twelve months, with the expectation of delivering carbon emission reductions worth 90,000 in-person visits within a year of its implementation.

The shareholders’ agreement was signed in the UAE on the sidelines of the 20th Transport Middle East Conference in the presence of H.E Nayef Al Fayez, Chief Commissioner, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, by Hussein Ali Al Safadi, CEO, Aqaba Development Corporation and Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Custer and Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group.

The Ports of Aqaba are situated at the crossroads of three continents and handle 80% of Jordan’s exports and 65% of its imports. Aqaba’s Container Terminal is the second busiest in terms of volume along the Red Sea and fourth biggest in the region, with an annual traffic of approximately 1.3 million TEUs. In addition it serves as a key transit point for trade demands of its neighbouring countries, necessitating constant expansion and digital transformation.

The establishment of Maqta Ayla was announced previously as one of the key joint initiatives between AD Ports Group and ADC to enhance tourism, logistics, transport, and digital infrastructure within Aqaba with the purpose of positioning Aqaba as a major regional destination, a catalyst for investment attraction and economic development.