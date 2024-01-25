2024 January 25 10:49

The Gas Vitality LNG bunker vessel completes her 100th LNG bunker operation in Marseille

The Gas Vitality Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunker vessel celebrated the onset of the New Year by successfully conducting her 100th bunkering operation, according to TotalEnergies's release.

Simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) for LNG bunkering were conducted, which involved a safe transfer of 8,000 m3 of LNG from the 18,600m3 LNG bunker vessel at the Port of Marseille-Fos in Southern France, to an MSC containership with a capacity of 15000 TEUs, the MSC Freya. Concurrently, the receiving vessel performed cargo handling operations.

Gas Vitality is owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), chartered by TotalEnergies and managed by V.Ships France. Operational since December 2021, it is based in the Port of Marseille-Fos, Southern France, and serves the Mediterranean region.



