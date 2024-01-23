Gas and Heat and RINA to cooperate on ammonia fuelled bunker vessel

  • Home
  2024 January 23

    Gas and Heat, the Italian company leader in the design and construction of cargo handling systems, and RINA, the Inspection, Certification and Engineering consultancy multinational, have signed an agreement for the development of a cargo and fuel gas system for an ammonia fuelled bunker vessel, according to the company's release.

    Within this agreement, Gas and Heat will develop the basic design of the system and RINA will carry out the compliance assessment of the design as part of the wider Approval in Principle process. 

    GAS AND HEAT is an Italian company, leader in the supply of cargo and fuel gas system for ships, including the design and construction of the cargo tanks. Gas and heat works worldwide exporting its Italian technology everywhere, from China to Brazil. Gas and Heat can provide turnkey solutions, both on the marine and on shore sector, for the storage and handling of cryogenic liquid gas, from LNG to LPG, ammonia, ethylene and hydrogen. 

    RINA, leading certification company and engineering company in Italy, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Mobility, Real Estate and Industry sectors. With revenues in 2022 of 725 million euros, 5,300 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

