2024 January 20 10:04

CPN bunkers NS United Kaiun Kaisha bulker with biofuel

The bunkering operation involved the 5,470 TEU Panamax containership GSL Kithira

Hong Kong-based bunker service provider Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (CPN) has supplied 800 metric tons of ISCC-EU certified B24 marine biofuel to a vessel owned by Japanese shipping company NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Offshore Energy reported.



The 181,400 dwt bulk carrier United Crown was bunkered with biofuel in Hong Kong on January 18, 2024.



Built at Japan’s Koyo Dock in 2013, United Crown features a length of 292 meters and a width of 45 meters.



As explained, the collaboration with NS United stands as an indication of preference for the types of alternative fuels by the maritime industry. B24 marine biofuel is a blend of 24% B100 biodiesel and marine fuel oil, which significantly reduces carbon emissions and lowers its carbon footprint. Such product aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and reduces environmental impact.



“CPN is committed to be the frontrunner in the transition towards more sustainable marine fuel options, and would continue to seek new collaborative opportunities to achieve broader environmental impact,” the company said.



In related news, CPN delivered in November 2023 over 2,000 metric tonnes of B24 marine biofuel to a vessel operated by Danish shipping giant Maersk.



The bunkering operation involved the 5,470 TEU Panamax containership GSL Kithira.