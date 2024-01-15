2024 January 15 10:41

CNC enhances intra-Asia connectivity with three new services

CNC is introducing three new services – namely BBX7, KJF and TSS. CNC is the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

BBX7 joins the CNC’s series of BBX services to Chittagong in Bangladesh. This new Singapore-Chittagong direct service will serve as another option for Bangladesh shipments bound for the regional and global markets via Singapore. BBX7 will start its inaugural sailing from Singapore on 22 November with a service rotation of Singapore - Chittagong – Singapore.

The KJF service will offer shippers connectivity from Busan to main ports in Japan. KJF will debut on 18 November from Busan with weekly port stops at Busan, Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

A shuttle service from Taiwan to Singapore, the TSS service will commence sailing on 13 November from Keelung. The weekly service calls the ports of Keelung - Taichung - Kaohsiung - Singapore.



CNC is an Intra-Asia shortsea specialist. Headquartered in Singapore, CNC is regionally represented by an extensive agency network throughout Asia. CNC is the sole brand of the CMA CGM Group in Intra-Asia. Currently offering over 60 services, CNC continually strengthens its service network according to market demands and shifts. CNC emphasises reliable, prompt and personable customer service as the leading Intra-Asia carrier brand.