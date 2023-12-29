  • Home
  • 2023 December 29 21:40

    PortNews' top headlines, Dec 25-29

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • Ust-Luga based Lugaport Terminal received first grain laden wagons
    • Global Ports terminals to change operating hours during the New Year holidays
    • Container volume in the Far Eastern basin in the total cargo throughput of Russian seaports increased to 52.8%
    • Energostroy Ryazan Engineering Centre to perform dredging in the basin of oil port Bukhta Sever
    • Upon rehabilitation completion hydraulic engineering structures on the Yenisei granted permission to enter service
    • Completion of hydroelectric complex No.6 of the Volga-Don Canal in the Volgograd region
    • Multipurpose reloading complex put into operation its new gantry crane

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Rosatom created a company to build up the cargo base on the Northern Sea Route
    • A free trade agreement with Iran will allow Russian businesses to save RUB 27 billion a year
    • Crude oil shipping on the Northern Sea Route in 2023 hit 1.5 million tonnes mark
    • Russian government set a grain export quota of 24 million tonnes until mid-2024.

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • The Federal Property Management Agency has completed the assessment of shares in Far Eastern Center for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
    • Vympel Shipyard completed 44 speed boats for State Inspectorate of Russian Emergencies Ministry for Small Crafts
    • MORYE Shipyard delivered second A40-2B series oil boom rescue boat to its customer
    • STLC to place contracts for building passenger ships using funds from the National Welfare Fund two years ahead of schedule
    • The construction of Yakutia based Zhatai Shipyard reaches 64.4% completion milestone
    • First bulk carrier of Project RSD59 outfitted with Russian SRPs was delivered to the customer
    • Baltic Shipyard loaded the wheelhouse onto the nuclear icebreaker Yakutia.
    • Nobel Brothers Shipyard to build a Project 3262 series icebreaking tugboat Narvskaya Zastava for St. Petersburg by 2027
    • Small floating base of Antey Group will undergo repair at the berth of the National Fisheries Resources Agency in Vladivostok.
    • Nordic Engineering conducted second stage of ship model testing of NE060 ice-class tugboat
    • Admiralty Shipyards holds a steel-curring ceremony for the RV Ivan Frolov.
    • About RUB 2.5 billion to be invested in the Kamchatka ship repair cluster

    Bunker Market

    • Shortages, alternatives and “black swans”: Results of 2023 of the bunker market
    • How the Houthis raised fuel prices: the Bunker Market Digest
    • The volume of bunker fuel sales by BFC in 2023 exceeded 1 million tonnes
2023 December 29

21:40 PortNews' top headlines, Dec 25-29
18:07 COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation orders 6 new energy tankers
17:15 GAC expands operations in Germany
17:09 Seatrium secures S$500 mln in revolving credit facility with Singapore’s leading financial institutions
16:47 Eni started the gas introduction into Tango FLNG facility, Republic of Congo
16:25 Evergreen was the most reliable top-13 carrier in November 2023
12:40 Techano Oceanlift awarded offshore crane contract
12:21 Port of New York and New Jersey container volumes up 7.5 percent to 644,439 TEUs in November 2023
11:52 China's first self-built ultradeep ocean drillship completes trial voyage
11:24 China wants to dominate the new era of clean shipbuilding
10:29 China and Myanma sign a supplementary agreement for the Kyaukphyu deep water port

2023 December 28

18:07 EIG to acquire Ocyan for US$390 mln
17:28 Zinus powers zero-emissions Ro-Pax ferry
16:57 Half of Red Sea сontainership fleet avoids route after attacks
16:15 CMES and CMI signed four ship ordering agreements with a value of US$160 mln
15:37 Maersk schedules dozens of vessels to travel via Suez Canal
15:14 Estonia launches a call for tender to build a next-gen hydrogen ferry
13:37 GULFNAV acquires 100% of Gulf Navigation Polimar
13:13 45 yards included in the renewed EU list of ship recycling facilities
12:23 Petronet LNG to set up LNG Terminal at Gopalpur Ports
11:48 QatarEnergy announces five-year crude supply agreement with Shell
10:51 HD Hyundai Heavy finishes basic design for next-generation destroyer
10:39 China to retain lead in global shipbuilding in 2024

2023 December 27

18:00 Crowley’s all-electric tug starts sea trials
17:45 “K” Line Wind Service obtains ISO 9001:2015 certification
17:21 AD Ports Group and RSPA sign definitive concession agreement to develop and operate multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port
16:26 Delta, NNPCL, UTM Offshore sign agreement to develop floating LNG
15:56 Nihon Shipyard signs MOU with Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corporation on the collaborative study for ocean-going LCO2 carriers
15:25 Maersk signs MoU with City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical on development of green methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama
14:43 NYK conducts long-term trial use for full-scale introduction of biofuels
14:23 North Sea Port becomes second Pipelink shareholder for international pipeline projects
13:44 Seatrium delivers FPSO for Woodside’s Sangomar project
11:42 CMA CGM plans gradual increase in use of Suez Canal
11:15 Fincantieri signs a contract for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering
10:41 Abu Dhabi Maritime announces the official launch of Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi
09:51 MSC issues statement on MSC UNITED VIII incident in Red Sea

2023 December 26

18:06 Huanggang signs orders for 84 smart ships
17:15 CIP and Mexican authorities to collaborate on green hydrogen and maritime fuels project
16:57 H-Line orders second 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier
16:25 Jinling Weihai delivers car carrier CMA CGM Indianapolis to Eastern Pacific Shipping
15:49 Hapag-Lloyd to decide on Wednesday about Red Sea routes
15:24 SHI, Hanwha Ocean unlikely to hit their annual order targets by end of Dec
14:53 Samsung Heavy wins 310.8 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers
14:30 Damen embraces innovation with Zeabuz’s tech for autonomous sailing
13:54 Two explosions occur around 5 miles from the vessel in an area of the Red Sea 50 miles from the port of Hodeidah
13:25 Spanish ferry operator Balearia buys the LNG dual-fuel ferry Rusadir
12:57 Korean Register approves HMM’s methanol dual-fuel retrofit containership design
11:42 China Classification Society issues the “2023 Low-carbon Development Outlook for Shipping”
11:23 NYK Group's Hokuyo Kaiun receives ISO certification for crew transfer vessel for offshore wind industry
10:55 Singapore сrosses record three billion gross tonnage in annual vessel arrival tonnage

2023 December 25

18:06 Hamriyah, Deira ports log $3.3bn in customs declarations
17:59 A flag-hoisting ceremony is held on three warships: Admiral Golovko, Naro-Fominsk and Lev Chernavin
17:22 World's largest dual-fuel powered trailing suction dredger enters water
16:57 China's first domestically made large cruise ship starts trial voyage
15:42 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
15:16 Iranian private companies ink deals worth $180m to invest in Imam Khomeini Port
15:06 Russian Gov’t extends ferrous waste / scrap export quota
14:50 Russian Pacific Navy’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov takes part in ASW drills in the Sea of Japan
14:39 Yemen's Houthis claim US missile nearly hit tanker from Russia in Red Sea
14:13 “Mawani” signs 4 contracts to provide marine services in 8 ports
13:52 SOHAR Port and Freezone signs three key agreements
13:24 Maersk prepares to resume voyages through Red Sea
12:07 Cadeler and Eneti join forces
11:14 Euronav to acquire CMB.TECH
09:41 Maersk loses containers overboard in North Sea

2023 December 24

15:53 Austal USA receives EMS contract award from U.S. Navy
14:17 CPLP announces closing of transaction to acquire 11 newbuild LNG carriers pursuant to umbrella agreement
12:11 OSG awarded federal grant to develop captured carbon terminal at Port Tampa Bay
10:15 Seatrium delivers its first FSRU project to NFE

2023 December 23

15:16 Overseas Shipholding Group installs satellite internet service on entire fleet