PortNews' top headlines, Dec 25-29
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Ust-Luga based Lugaport Terminal received first grain laden wagons
- Global Ports terminals to change operating hours during the New Year holidays
- Container volume in the Far Eastern basin in the total cargo throughput of Russian seaports increased to 52.8%
- Energostroy Ryazan Engineering Centre to perform dredging in the basin of oil port Bukhta Sever
- Upon rehabilitation completion hydraulic engineering structures on the Yenisei granted permission to enter service
- Completion of hydroelectric complex No.6 of the Volga-Don Canal in the Volgograd region
- Multipurpose reloading complex put into operation its new gantry crane
Shipping and Logistics
- Rosatom created a company to build up the cargo base on the Northern Sea Route
- A free trade agreement with Iran will allow Russian businesses to save RUB 27 billion a year
- Crude oil shipping on the Northern Sea Route in 2023 hit 1.5 million tonnes mark
- Russian government set a grain export quota of 24 million tonnes until mid-2024.
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- The Federal Property Management Agency has completed the assessment of shares in Far Eastern Center for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Vympel Shipyard completed 44 speed boats for State Inspectorate of Russian Emergencies Ministry for Small Crafts
- MORYE Shipyard delivered second A40-2B series oil boom rescue boat to its customer
- STLC to place contracts for building passenger ships using funds from the National Welfare Fund two years ahead of schedule
- The construction of Yakutia based Zhatai Shipyard reaches 64.4% completion milestone
- First bulk carrier of Project RSD59 outfitted with Russian SRPs was delivered to the customer
- Baltic Shipyard loaded the wheelhouse onto the nuclear icebreaker Yakutia.
- Nobel Brothers Shipyard to build a Project 3262 series icebreaking tugboat Narvskaya Zastava for St. Petersburg by 2027
- Small floating base of Antey Group will undergo repair at the berth of the National Fisheries Resources Agency in Vladivostok.
- Nordic Engineering conducted second stage of ship model testing of NE060 ice-class tugboat
- Admiralty Shipyards holds a steel-curring ceremony for the RV Ivan Frolov.
- About RUB 2.5 billion to be invested in the Kamchatka ship repair cluster
Bunker Market
- Shortages, alternatives and “black swans”: Results of 2023 of the bunker market
- How the Houthis raised fuel prices: the Bunker Market Digest
- The volume of bunker fuel sales by BFC in 2023 exceeded 1 million tonnes