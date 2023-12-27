2023 December 27 15:25

Maersk signs MoU with City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical on development of green methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama

A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) announced today that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC). This collaborative agreement will focus on the development of green methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama as Maersk’s 16,000 TEU green methanol-powered container vessels will be delivered since 2024. It also highlights the parties’ shared commitment to sustainable initiatives and the transition towards a greener future.

Maersk has an ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 throughout its entire business. For shipping, it will equip its 25 container vessels with dual-fuel engines capable of sailing on green methanol. The successful implementation of this initiative heavily relies on the establishment of port bunkering infrastructure for methanol worldwide.

The City of Yokohama oversees the Port of Yokohama, which includes the Minami-Honmoku container terminal operated by APM Terminals Japan. The port stands as Japan's deepest water berth, boasting a total length of 1,600 meters and a draft of 18 meters. It features advanced STS cranes, capable of reaching out up to 24 rows. Since the opening of Yokohama Port in 1859, it has served as a pivotal gateway to Japan and Asia. As part of its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Yokohama is at the forefront of developing Japan's green shipping corridors.



The collaboration will focus on examining operational feasibility and developing port facilities required for green methanol bunkering at the Port of Yokohama. Through joint efforts, the partners seek to drive innovation, foster safety, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable methanol solutions in the maritime industry in Japan.



The City of Yokohama, with a population of approx. 3.7 million, is the second-largest city in Japan. The Port of Yokohama is one of Japan's representative ports used for commercial, industrial and tourism functions. Various vessel/cargo types are handled here from container, automobile, and even cruise ships. It is located central and east Japan near Tokyo, the capital, facing the Pacific Ocean and has the largest container terminal with a depth of -18m in the country.



Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) is a Tokyo-based global chemical company founded in 1918. With over a century of expertise, MGC specializes in diverse chemical products across segments like Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals, and Performance Products, serving industries such as automotive and electronics. Known for innovation and sustainability, MGC leads initiatives like "CarbopathTM," utilizing proprietary technologies to recycle CO2, waste plastics, biomass into methanol, contributing to environmental sustainability and the circular economy.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.