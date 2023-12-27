  • Home
  • 2023 December 27 11:15

    Fincantieri signs a contract for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering

    Fincantieri S.p.A., within the frame of the strategic development project in the Subsea and Marine Energy segments, signed an agreement for the acquisition of the entire share capital of Remazel Engineering S.p.A. ("Remazel") from Advanced Technology Industrial Group S.A. The rationale and the main terms and conditions of the acquisition have already been made known by a communication released on 1 December 2023, which also included information about Remazel, according to the company's release.
     
    The acquisition, fully financed through Fincantieri's own resources, is expected to be closed by the first quarter of 2024. Closing of the acquisition shall be subject to conditions precedent in line with market practice for this type of transactions.

