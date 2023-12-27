2023 December 27 09:51

MSC issues statement on MSC UNITED VIII incident in Red Sea

MSC confirms that on 26 December 2023 the container ship MSC UNITED VIII was attacked while transiting the Red Sea. The vessel informed a nearby coalition task force warship of the attack and as instructed engaged in evasive maneuvers.

The incident occurred on 26 December 2023 at approximately 12:25 UTC while the MSC vessel was enroute from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia to Karachi, Pakistan.

Currently, all crew are safe with no reported injuries and a thorough assessment of the vessel is being conducted.

MSC will continue to reroute vessels booked for Suez transit via the Cape of Good Hope.



