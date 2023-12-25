  • Home
  • 2023 December 25 14:39

    Yemen's Houthis claim US missile nearly hit tanker from Russia in Red Sea

    Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed a missile from a US warship exploded near a tanker from Russia in the Red Sea The missile came from a US battleship targeting Yemen's naval forces, news organisation Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing comments from a Houthi representative, according to Ship & Bunker. The tanker is owned in Gabon and was travelling from Russia, according to the report. 

    "Countries bordering the Red Sea must realize the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security," the Houthi representative was cited as saying. Commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea has come in for a spate of attacks from the Houthis in recent weeks in a response to the worsening conflict in Gaza. A tanker in the Indian Ocean was also targeted for a drone attack on Saturday, with the attack reportedly being launched from Iran.

2023 December 25

18:06 Hamriyah, Deira ports log $3.3bn in customs declarations
17:59 A flag-hoisting ceremony is held on three warships: Admiral Golovko, Naro-Fominsk and Lev Chernavin
17:22 World's largest dual-fuel powered trailing suction dredger enters water
16:57 China's first domestically made large cruise ship starts trial voyage
15:42 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
15:16 Iranian private companies ink deals worth $180m to invest in Imam Khomeini Port
15:06 Russian Gov’t extends ferrous waste / scrap export quota
14:50 Russian Pacific Navy’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov takes part in ASW drills in the Sea of Japan
14:13 “Mawani” signs 4 contracts to provide marine services in 8 ports
13:52 SOHAR Port and Freezone signs three key agreements
13:24 Maersk prepares to resume voyages through Red Sea
12:07 Cadeler and Eneti join forces
11:14 Euronav to acquire CMB.TECH
09:41 Maersk loses containers overboard in North Sea

2023 December 24

15:53 Austal USA receives EMS contract award from U.S. Navy
14:17 CPLP announces closing of transaction to acquire 11 newbuild LNG carriers pursuant to umbrella agreement
12:11 OSG awarded federal grant to develop captured carbon terminal at Port Tampa Bay
10:15 Seatrium delivers its first FSRU project to NFE

2023 December 23

15:16 Overseas Shipholding Group installs satellite internet service on entire fleet
13:27 SolarDuck secures 15 million euro funding for the further development of offshore floating solar power
12:03 Australia: Gebrüder Weiss opens a third location
11:46 Red Sea attacks straining global supply chains and adding upward pressure on war insurance premiums - DBRS Morningstar
10:07 Technomar Shipping pioneers digital reporting: SERTICA Vessel Reporting System goes live on 96 ships

2023 December 22

18:06 Vitaly Savelyev: Russia's icebreaker fleet includes 41 vessels with a total power of nearly 700 MW
18:00 Vitol consolidates shipping activities into Singaporean company Vitol International Shipping
17:34 Southampton earns more than £1 billion in record cruise year
17:16 Overseas Shipholding Group awarded federal grant to develop captured carbon terminal at Port Tampa Bay
16:48 COSCO SHIPPING delivers the first consignment of goods for the Midea new plant construction project to the terminal in Rio Brazil
16:37 Merry Chistmas and Happy New Year wishes from IAA PortNews for 2024
16:20 Capital Product Partners seals $3.1 billion acquisition of 11 LNG carriers amid strategic transformation
15:46 Valaris takes delivery of two newbuild drillships
15:23 MacGregor receives a significant cargo handling solution order from Philly Shipyard
14:58 Norwegian cruise ship remains in North Sea following storm, power outage
13:55 Equinor sells its interests in Azerbaijan
12:43 Fincantieri and WSense sign an agreement on the underwater domain
12:24 USD 390 million investment and new concession for Brasil Terminal Portuário
11:56 ClassNK issues AiP for MOL’s ammonia FSRU
11:35 MOL announces a naming ceremony for the second LNG carrier to serve GAIL (India) Limited
10:43 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital acquire Hamburg-based ship manager Zeaborn
10:23 Scandlines orders new onshore charging solution from NES
09:59 Performance Shipping signs shipbuilding contracts for the construction of 2 LNG-ready scrubber fitted Tier III LR2 tankers
09:34 Vladimir Putin: Total freight traffic volume via three key logistics corridors will increase by 10% in 2023

2023 December 21

19:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2023
18:31 Fugro adds two geotechnical vessels to its fleet
18:11 Wartsila to supply its fuel-efficient and low emission technology to ADNOC Logistics and Services for new LNG carrier
17:48 Stolt Tankers is first to apply innovative graphene coating technology to the hull of a chemical tanker
17:38 MSC adds $500/TEU surcharge to Europe-Asia container shipments
16:53 New Roshydromet's radar devices to ensure all-weather data for the NSR shipping
16:15 CMA CGM to charge $1,575/TEU extra for containers to Red Sea ports
15:24 Orsted takes final investment decision on Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm
14:55 Fincantieri to build a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group
14:25 Port Houston handles nearly 3.5M TEUs in November 2023
13:14 NYK to adopt air compression system on PCCs to reduce GHG emissions
12:42 DACT signs the final financing contract for its container terminal in Damietta
11:41 “K” LINE to use JGreeX green steel from JFE Steel for new Ultramax bulker
11:05 Asia Break Bulk and CSL Shipping sign strategic partnership
10:48 Maersk launches new weekly service to the Port of Tunis Rades
10:14 Castor Maritime announces the sale of the M/V Magic Orion for $17.4 mln

2023 December 20

18:07 Overseas Shipholding Group installs Starlink satellite internet service on entire fleet
17:34 Gazelle Wind Power and Tugdock work together to reduce cost of floating offshore wind platform
17:05 Hong Kong launches action plan to develop ports into leading international maritime centre
16:45 Norwegian-registered Hercules Supply orders MPSV from China's Fujian Mawei
16:25 Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding wins US$1 bln order from Maersk for 15 container ships
16:05 Estonia announces tender for zero-emission ferry powered by hydrogen fuel
15:33 VARO Energy and Hoegh Autoliners announced a strategic partnership
15:12 Over 100 container ships reroute as US weighs Red Sea response
14:57 Malaysia bans Israel-flagged ships from its ports in response to Gaza war
13:12 DFDS signs deal with Nowhere Networks to deploy the innovative NowhereConnect Suite on its fleet of six ships
12:50 WinGD adds MITSUI E&S Tamano Factory to Japanese engine building network