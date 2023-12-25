2023 December 25 14:39

Yemen's Houthis claim US missile nearly hit tanker from Russia in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed a missile from a US warship exploded near a tanker from Russia in the Red Sea The missile came from a US battleship targeting Yemen's naval forces, news organisation Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing comments from a Houthi representative, according to Ship & Bunker. The tanker is owned in Gabon and was travelling from Russia, according to the report.

"Countries bordering the Red Sea must realize the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security," the Houthi representative was cited as saying. Commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea has come in for a spate of attacks from the Houthis in recent weeks in a response to the worsening conflict in Gaza. A tanker in the Indian Ocean was also targeted for a drone attack on Saturday, with the attack reportedly being launched from Iran.