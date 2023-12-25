2023 December 25 13:24

Maersk prepares to resume voyages through Red Sea

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is preparing to resume voyages through the Red Sea after the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian to boost maritime security in the area, according to Maersk prepares to resume flights across the Red Sea.

The company expects to announce a plan to resume the voyages 'in the coming days', it said in a customer advisory on Sunday.

"As of Sunday 24 December 2023, we have received confirmation that the previously announced multi-national security initiative Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) has now been set up and deployed to allow maritime commerce to pass through the Red Sea / Gulf of Aden and once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway between Asia and Europe," the company said in the note.



"With the OPG initiative in operation, we are preparing to allow for vessels to resume transit through the Red Sea both eastbound and westbound.

"We are currently working on plans for the first vessels to make the transit and for this to happen as soon as operationally possible."

Several leading shipping companies have announced plans to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal as a result of recent attacks in the area from Yemen's Houthi movement. The longer routes taken around Africa because of this are likely to deliver a noticeable boost to bunker demand for however long the present situation lasts.

"Please also note that although security measures are in place to enable the transit of the Red Sea / Gulf of Aden for our vessels, the overall risk in the area is not eliminated at this stage," Maersk said.

"Maersk will not hesitate to re-evaluate the situation and once again initiate diversion plans if we deem it necessary for the safety of our seafarers."