2023 December 22 17:34

Southampton earns more than £1 billion in record cruise year

More than 460 cruise vessel calls and 2.6 million passengers visiting Southampton have generated more than £1 billion for the local and regional economy, according to ABP's release.

The sector supports over 15,000 jobs with a wide range of local businesses benefitting– from those closely aligned to the sector, in hospitality, stevedore operations and fuel bunkering services to the wider Hampshire visitor economy and other local Southampton businesses.



Associated British Ports (ABP) is the operator of Europe's leading turnaround cruise port with five cruise terminals, including the new Horizon Terminal. The Port of Southampton is home to the UK's first large-scale shore power facility, enabling cruise vessels to achieve zero emissions when in the Port – just one element of ABP's commitment to sustainability.