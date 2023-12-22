2023 December 22 12:43

Fincantieri and WSense sign an agreement on the underwater domain

Fincantieri and WSense, a deep tech company specializing in underwater monitoring and communication systems, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to start collaboration in the Underwater Internet of Things (UIoT) sector.



The companies will assess potential forms of cooperation in several areas, including adaptive underwater communications and the related multimodal network, the development of solutions for measuring the relative positioning of unmanned surface and underwater vessels and of cloud solutions within the Defense sector, building on WSense's existing experience in civilian applications and also considering the involvement of other specialized operators.



Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, said: “This Memorandum confirms Fincantieri’s role as one of the main catalysts in the underwater industry, a domain with a potential business volume of 400 billion euros. The Group, which has been building submarines for the Italian Navy for over 100 years, aims to lead the technological development of this new geopolitical domain, which has significant strategic importance, as also evidenced by the recent inauguration of the National Underwater Hub (Polo Nazionale della Dimensione Subacquea). We are therefore delighted to begin this collaboration with one of the major excellences in the Italian supply chain.”