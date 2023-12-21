2023 December 21 16:53

New Roshydromet's radar devices to ensure all-weather data for the NSR shipping

The Russian satellite constellation will make it possible to achieve independence from foreign providers of weather information on the NSR





The Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring of Russia (Roshydromet) is creating new radar devices that will provide clients in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation with all-weather data, the service head said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The meeting transcript was published at the governement’s official website.

Roshydromet head Igor Shumakov reminded of the launching of four spacecrafts (Elektro, Meteor, Condor and Arktika-M No. 2) for meteorological purposes in 2023.

“The most important source of data in our work is the satellite constellation... This has not happened for several decades. After all, we are also creating, in addition to those devices that are now launched, radar devices that can actually see through clouds. This is very important for forecasts for consumers in the Arctic zone, along the Northern Sea Route. That is, we will provide them with all-weather data,” Igor Shumakov was quoted as saying.



The actions taken will allow Russia to achieve independence from foreign providers of this information in the near future, he said.



Igor Shumakov also spoke about high-latitude research, which is “necessary in order to ensure uninterrupted shipping along the Northern Sea Route.” In particular, 140 stations will be located as part of the creation of monitoring the state of permafrost, by the beginning of 2026. A monitoring center is organized and the creation of the first 20 stations is completed in 2023. It is planned to put into service another 58 stations next year, and the final 62 stations in 2025, he added.