2023 December 21 16:15

CMA CGM to charge $1,575/TEU extra for containers to Red Sea ports

French container line CMA CGM has set out details of the surcharges it will impose to deliver containers to and from Red Sea ports following the recent attacks in the region, according to the company's release.

The company is adding the surcharges to all deliveries to and from Red Sea ports from December 20, it said in an advisory note to its customers on Wednesday.



The ports affected are Jeddah, Port of Neom, Djibouti, Aden, Hodeidah, Port Sudan, Massawa, Berbera, Aqaba, and Sokhna.



The firm will charge $1,575/TEU and $2,700/FEU for dry cargo and $3,000 per reefer container and for special equipment.



CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container line by capacity.