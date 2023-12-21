2023 December 21 14:55

Fincantieri to build a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group

Vard, Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract for the design and construction of a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group, the world leader in energy and telecoms systems. The value of the contract is approximately 230 million euros, according to the company's release.



This is the third cable-laying vessel Vard is building for Prysmian Group after the “Monna Lisa” – the vessel Vard is building for Prysmian – and the “Leonardo da Vinci”, which was delivered in 2021. This unit will consolidate the widest fleet in the industry.



The cable-laying vessel will be an evolution of the Monna Lisa class. With a length of approximately 185 m and a breadth of about 34 m, the new vessel will be equipped with advanced cable installation solutions, such as three carousels for a total capacity of 19,000 tonnes, positioning itself among the highest cable loading capacity vessels in the market and enabling a reduced transportation time from the factory to the site, for an overall improved project efficiency.



A bollard pull in excess of 180 tonnes will allow the vessel to perform complex installation operations of simultaneous cable lay and burial (up to 4 cables) with a variety of ploughs, for an unrivalled optimisation of offshore operations. The vessel will be equipped with state-of-the-art DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems and will be delivered in Q4 2026.a