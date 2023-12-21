  • Home
  • News
  • DACT signs the final financing contract for its container terminal in Damietta
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 21 12:42

    DACT signs the final financing contract for its container terminal in Damietta

    The Damietta Alliance Container Terminal (DACT) has signed the final financing contract for its state-of-the-art container terminal in Damietta, Egypt, according to Hapag-Lloyd's release. The financing consortium comprises international development banks including European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (“EBRD”), the International Finance Corporation(“IFC”), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (“AIIB”), DEG and Proparco.

    While the construction of the infrastructure is currently underway, the management team of DACT is already engaged in Damietta. The Go-Live of the terminal is scheduled for the beginning of 2025, with a final total operational capacity of 3.3 million TEU. The terminal will serve as Hapag-Lloyd's dedicated strategic transshipment hub in the East Mediterranean.

    The Joint Venture, "Damietta Alliance Container Terminal S.A.E.," consists of three core shareholders: Hapag-Lloyd Damietta GmbH (39%), Eurogate Damietta GmbH (29.5%), and Contship Damietta Srl (29.5%). Additionally, Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group and Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt S.A.E. each hold a 1% stake in the venture.

    With a fleet of 264 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the company has around 13,500 employees and 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports across the world. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. The roughly 2,600 employees assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment handle terminal-related activities and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations.

    EUROGATE is the independent container terminal operator Group in Europe. Jointly with the Italian terminal operator CONTSHIP Italia, the company operates a network of container terminals at 12 locations from the North Sea coast to the Mediterranean area. In addition to container handling services at seaports, EUROGATE offers intermodal transport and additional services around the box. EUROGATE was founded in 1999, and handled around 11.9 million TEUs Europe-wide in 2022.

    CONTSHIP ITALIA is the holding company of a group founded in 1969, engaged in the development of integrated solutions for the transport and handling of goods through the management of maritime container terminals, railway terminals and intermodal transport services. The Contship Italia Group operates directly in the ports of La Spezia, Ravenna, Salerno, Tangier and in the railway hubs of Melzo (MI) and Marzaglia (MO), handling around 4 million TEUs World-wide in 2021.

Другие новости по темам: Eurogate, Hapag-Lloyd  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 21

19:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2023
18:31 Fugro adds two geotechnical vessels to its fleet
18:11 Wartsila to supply its fuel-efficient and low emission technology to ADNOC Logistics and Services for new LNG carrier
17:48 Stolt Tankers is first to apply innovative graphene coating technology to the hull of a chemical tanker
17:38 MSC adds $500/TEU surcharge to Europe-Asia container shipments
16:53 New Roshydromet's radar devices to ensure all-weather data for the NSR shipping
16:15 CMA CGM to charge $1,575/TEU extra for containers to Red Sea ports
15:24 Orsted takes final investment decision on Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm
14:55 Fincantieri to build a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group
14:25 Port Houston handles nearly 3.5M TEUs in November 2023
13:14 NYK to adopt air compression system on PCCs to reduce GHG emissions
12:42 DACT signs the final financing contract for its container terminal in Damietta
11:41 “K” LINE to use JGreeX green steel from JFE Steel for new Ultramax bulker
11:05 Asia Break Bulk and CSL Shipping sign strategic partnership
10:48 Maersk launches new weekly service to the Port of Tunis Rades
10:14 Castor Maritime announces the sale of the M/V Magic Orion for $17.4 mln

2023 December 20

18:07 Overseas Shipholding Group installs Starlink satellite internet service on entire fleet
17:34 Gazelle Wind Power and Tugdock work together to reduce cost of floating offshore wind platform
17:05 Hong Kong launches action plan to develop ports into leading international maritime centre
16:45 Norwegian-registered Hercules Supply orders MPSV from China's Fujian Mawei
16:25 Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding wins US$1 bln order from Maersk for 15 container ships
16:05 Estonia announces tender for zero-emission ferry powered by hydrogen fuel
15:33 VARO Energy and Hoegh Autoliners announced a strategic partnership
15:12 Over 100 container ships reroute as US weighs Red Sea response
14:57 Malaysia bans Israel-flagged ships from its ports in response to Gaza war
13:12 DFDS signs deal with Nowhere Networks to deploy the innovative NowhereConnect Suite on its fleet of six ships
12:50 WinGD adds MITSUI E&S Tamano Factory to Japanese engine building network
12:04 Stena Line signs major deal with Peel Ports to operate at Heysham Port until 2100
11:36 Fincantieri holds steel cutting of the new hydro-oceanographic ship of the Italian Navy
11:17 ITF calls for safety of seafarers following Red Sea attacks
10:44 ABS signs MOU with Indian Innovators to drive global hub for green shipbuilding
10:24 The new Regional Port Ordinance to come into effect in the entire North Sea Canal area per January 1st
09:59 China’s first domestically built cruise ship sets sail with a suite of Wartsila solutions
09:21 Sergei Shoigu: One Borei-A nuclear-powered missile submarine, three submarines to enter service with Russian Navy’s fleet in 2024

2023 December 19

18:03 Indonesia's PERTAMINA and Japan's JOGMEC agree to collaborate on measuring and quantifying methane emissions
17:43 ClassNK conducts third-party verification on GHG emissions and environmental data of Tsuneishi Holdings and its 28 group companies
17:20 Marlink deploys smart hybrid network to accelerate digital decarbonisation strategy for Hoegh Autoliners
17:05 LR, Zodiac, HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C ink nuclear propulsion JDP
16:41 DP World completes third phase of Antwerp investment plan worth €200 million
15:44 ENABL ensures improved lift for one of the world's largest onshore cranes
15:24 Wartsila gas handling systems again selected for a medium gas carrier newbuild project
14:50 Finnlines connects Spain and Belgium twice per week with three of the most efficient ships in the world
14:33 Port of Long Beach receives $283 mln for ‘America’s Green Gateway’
13:53 Louis Dreyfus Company chooses bound4blue to install four eSAILs on juice vessel
13:34 Investors set to inject nearly $6 bn in the Primorsky Krai transport and logistics infrastructure development by 2030, official says
13:23 China Merchants Heavy Industries cuts steel for Infinity-class expedition cruise ship commissioned by SunStone
12:41 Sri Lanka declares pause on foreign research vessels for one year
12:11 Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon сollaborate on design and delivery of European-built High-Speed Ro-Pax ferries
11:25 The Grimaldi Group acquires a majority stake in the Heraklion Port Authority
11:04 The construction of a floating drydock ordered for Krasnaya Kuznitsa slated to begin at SSC shipyard early next year
11:01 MOL to expand its fleet with 5 New LNG-fueled Capesize Bulkers
10:34 “K” LINE becomes one of the participants in the MoU for joint research aimed to aggregate CO2 from the Setuchi and Shikoku regions and to transport the emissions to Australia for storage
10:12 Samsung Heavy ordered to compensate $290 mln over defects in LNG carriers
09:41 BW Ideol teams up with ABP in Port Talbot on floating foundation industrialisation for the Celtic Sea

2023 December 18

18:13 Harim named preferred bidder for top container shipper HMM
17:48 BP suspends shipping through Red Sea
17:35 Gastrade’s FSRU “ALEXANDROUPOLIS” arrived in Greece
16:23 New “mega-port” in Peru will reduce transit times to Asia by 10 days
15:58 AD Ports Group nears deal to buy stake in Turkish port of Izmir - Reuters
15:39 China to conduct sea trials for its first ultra-deepwater drilling ship
14:45 Panama Canal to increase daily transits to 24 starting in January
14:12 One million TEU expansion at APM Terminals Tangier MedPort operational
13:42 HAV Group to deliver onshore charging system to Scandlines
13:12 Fincantieri signs a contract for a cable-laying vessel
12:45 APM Terminals Elizabeth enhances operations with new super-post-Panamax cranes
12:13 MSC joins shipping giants Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk in Red Sea travel pause amid attacks
10:20 Singapore and Japan sign MoC to establish the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
09:48 Nestle signs low-carbon transport agreement with CMA CGM

2023 December 17

15:27 Belgian vessel developer rolls out latest designs for first zero emission short sea vessel featuring wind blades
14:19 New solutions needed as waiting times at Brazilian ports reach 15 days - BIMCO