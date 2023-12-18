2023 December 18 15:58

AD Ports Group nears deal to buy stake in Turkish port of Izmir - Reuters

Abu Dhabi is set to buy a stake in a key Turkish port, according to four sources aware of the deal, Reuters reports.

Under the potential agreement, state-controlled group AD Ports Group would invest in an entity to be established by the Turkey Wealth Fund to run the Aegean coast port of Izmir, said two of the sources. The sources requested anonymity to discuss details of the deal that has yet to be finalized.

The size of the stake was not immediately clear but one of the sources said the deal could be valued at about $500 million. The port, owned by Turkey's sovereign wealth fund, is an important gateway that is in need of new investment. An official for the Turkey Wealth Fund declined to comment. AD Ports didn't immediately respond to a request for comment while ADQ, the emirate's sovereign wealth fund and majority owner of the ports group, wasn't available for comment.

The planned transaction comes as Turkey's government seeks foreign investment to accelerate its U-turn away from years of unorthodox economic policies that had sent inflation soaring and the currency plunging. Ports play a key role in the strategic shift in global manufacturing. Weaknesses in supply chains exposed by the COVID 19 pandemic and heightened geopolitical tensions are spurring a shake-up as companies seek to bring production closer to the point of sales. Meanwhile, Turkey hopes that an aggressive rate-hiking cycle launched in June will draw back foreign investors after years of exodus, including foreign direct investment (FDI).