2023 December 18 09:48

Nestle signs low-carbon transport agreement with CMA CGM

The CMA CGM Group supports its customers in decarbonizing their supply chain with the ACT WITH CMA CGM+ range of low-carbon solutions, according to the company's release.

In a major deal, Nestlé now transports 100% of its CMA CGM volumes with BIOFUEL+, a biofuel produced from organic waste that generates 84% fewer carbon emissions. This collaboration enables Nestlé to avoid 70,000 tons of CO2 per year and considerably reduce its annual greenhouse gas emissions linked to shipping.

Launched in 2020, ACT WITH CMA CGM+ low-carbon range has been designed to support the Group's customers accelerate their energy transition. The offer enables customers to analyze their environmental footprint, reduce their carbon emissions through cleaner alternative energies, and offset residual emissions through environmental projects.