THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2024

  • 2023 December 13 17:10

    The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been reconfigured to ensure a comprehensive port coverage. The enhanced service setup will be effective from April 2024, according to Hapag-Lloyd.

    One of key highlights in 2024 will be deploying additional tonnage in several services to ensure the most comprehensive coverage and the most reliable schedule under the existing operational conditions.

    In the Asia-North Europe Trade and Transpacific South West Trade, THEA will extend the 2023 Winter Program until further notice.

    Asia and North Europe
     FP1
     remains as pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
     From TPWC – Tokyo - Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – (Suez) – Damietta - Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – (Suez) – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – To TPWC
     FE2
     Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Tangier – Southampton – Le Havre – Wilhelmshaven – Rotterdam – Algeciras - (Suez) – Jeddah - Singapore – Pusan
     FE3
     Ningbo – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Cai Mep - Singapore – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Southampton – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – Hong Kong – Kaohsiung – Ningbo
     FE4
     Xingang – Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – South PRC – Colombo - (Suez) – Algeciras – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – London Gateway - Tangier – (Suez) – Singapore – Xingang
     FE5 – Extension of 2023 winter program (Temporarily Suspended until further notice)

    Asia and the Mediterranean
     MD1
     Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Damietta – Barcelona – Valencia – Algeciras – Damietta – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao
     MD2
     Pusan – Shanghai– Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Piraeus – Genoa – La Spezia – Fos – Genoa – Piraeus – (Suez) – Singapore – Hong Kong – Pusan
     MD3
     Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Ashdod – Istanbul – Izmit – Aliaga – Mersin – Ashdod - (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Kaohsiung – Pusan

    Transpacific – West Coast
     FP1 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
     From Europe – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – Damietta - To Europe
     PS3 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Indian subcontinent and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
     Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo - Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva
     PS4
     Xiamen – South PRC – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen
     PS5 – Extension of 2023 winter program (Temporarily Suspended until further notice)
     PS6
     Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao
     PS7
     Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – Pusan - Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Hong Kong – Singapore
     PN1
     Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen
     PN2
     Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Singapore
     PN3
     Hong Kong – Haiphong – South PRC - Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Tacoma – Pusan – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong
     PN4
     Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Prince Rupert – Tacoma – Vancouver – Pusan – Kwangyang – Qingdao

    Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals) – subject to the transit situation of Panama canal
     EC1
     Kaohsiung – South PRC – Shanghai – Ningbo – Pusan – (Panama) – Manzanillo, PA – New York – Norfolk – Charleston – Savannah – Manzanillo, PA – (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung
     EC2
     Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Manzanillo, MX - (Panama) – Cartagena – Savannah – Charleston – Wilmington – Norfolk – Cartagena – (Panama) – Pusan – Qingdao
     EC4
     Kaohsiung – Xiamen – South PRC – Cai Mep – Singapore – (Suez) – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – New York – (Suez) – Singapore – Kaohsiung
     EC5
     Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Norfolk – Halifax – (Suez) – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Laem Chabang
     EC6
     Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – South PRC – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Houston – Mobile – (Panama) – Rodman - Kaohsiung
    Asia and the Middle East / Red Sea
     AG2
     Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – South PRC – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad– Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai
     AG3
     Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Jubail – Hamad – Abu Dhabi – Jebel Ali - Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao
     AR1
     Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – Aqaba – Sokhna – Jeddah – Singapore – Pusan

    Trans-Atlantic
     AL2
     Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – New York –Philadelphia – Norfolk – Southampton
     AL3
     Antwerp – Hamburg – London Gateway – Charleston – Savannah – Norfolk – Antwerp
     AL4
     Le Havre – London Gateway – Antwerp – Hamburg – Wilhelmshaven - Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Le Havre
     AL5
     Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Halifax – Port Everglades – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Rodman – (Panama) – Cartagena – Caucedo – St. John - Halifax – Southampton

    With a fleet of 264 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the company has around 13,500 employees and 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports across the world. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. The roughly 2,600 employees assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment handle terminal-related activities and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations.

