THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2024
The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been reconfigured to ensure a comprehensive port coverage. The enhanced service setup will be effective from April 2024, according to Hapag-Lloyd.
One of key highlights in 2024 will be deploying additional tonnage in several services to ensure the most comprehensive coverage and the most reliable schedule under the existing operational conditions.
In the Asia-North Europe Trade and Transpacific South West Trade, THEA will extend the 2023 Winter Program until further notice.
Asia and North Europe
FP1
remains as pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
From TPWC – Tokyo - Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – (Suez) – Damietta - Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – (Suez) – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – To TPWC
FE2
Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Tangier – Southampton – Le Havre – Wilhelmshaven – Rotterdam – Algeciras - (Suez) – Jeddah - Singapore – Pusan
FE3
Ningbo – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Cai Mep - Singapore – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Southampton – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – Hong Kong – Kaohsiung – Ningbo
FE4
Xingang – Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – South PRC – Colombo - (Suez) – Algeciras – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – London Gateway - Tangier – (Suez) – Singapore – Xingang
FE5 – Extension of 2023 winter program (Temporarily Suspended until further notice)
Asia and the Mediterranean
MD1
Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Damietta – Barcelona – Valencia – Algeciras – Damietta – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao
MD2
Pusan – Shanghai– Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Piraeus – Genoa – La Spezia – Fos – Genoa – Piraeus – (Suez) – Singapore – Hong Kong – Pusan
MD3
Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Ashdod – Istanbul – Izmit – Aliaga – Mersin – Ashdod - (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Kaohsiung – Pusan
Transpacific – West Coast
FP1 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
From Europe – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – Damietta - To Europe
PS3 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Indian subcontinent and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades
Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo - Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva
PS4
Xiamen – South PRC – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen
PS5 – Extension of 2023 winter program (Temporarily Suspended until further notice)
PS6
Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao
PS7
Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – Pusan - Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Hong Kong – Singapore
PN1
Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen
PN2
Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Singapore
PN3
Hong Kong – Haiphong – South PRC - Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Tacoma – Pusan – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong
PN4
Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Prince Rupert – Tacoma – Vancouver – Pusan – Kwangyang – Qingdao
Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals) – subject to the transit situation of Panama canal
EC1
Kaohsiung – South PRC – Shanghai – Ningbo – Pusan – (Panama) – Manzanillo, PA – New York – Norfolk – Charleston – Savannah – Manzanillo, PA – (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung
EC2
Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Manzanillo, MX - (Panama) – Cartagena – Savannah – Charleston – Wilmington – Norfolk – Cartagena – (Panama) – Pusan – Qingdao
EC4
Kaohsiung – Xiamen – South PRC – Cai Mep – Singapore – (Suez) – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – New York – (Suez) – Singapore – Kaohsiung
EC5
Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Norfolk – Halifax – (Suez) – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Laem Chabang
EC6
Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – South PRC – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Houston – Mobile – (Panama) – Rodman - Kaohsiung
Asia and the Middle East / Red Sea
AG2
Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – South PRC – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad– Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai
AG3
Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Jubail – Hamad – Abu Dhabi – Jebel Ali - Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao
AR1
Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – Aqaba – Sokhna – Jeddah – Singapore – Pusan
Trans-Atlantic
AL2
Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – New York –Philadelphia – Norfolk – Southampton
AL3
Antwerp – Hamburg – London Gateway – Charleston – Savannah – Norfolk – Antwerp
AL4
Le Havre – London Gateway – Antwerp – Hamburg – Wilhelmshaven - Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Le Havre
AL5
Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Halifax – Port Everglades – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Rodman – (Panama) – Cartagena – Caucedo – St. John - Halifax – Southampton
