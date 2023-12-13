2023 December 13 17:10

THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2024

The setup of THE Alliance’s network has been reconfigured to ensure a comprehensive port coverage. The enhanced service setup will be effective from April 2024, according to Hapag-Lloyd.

One of key highlights in 2024 will be deploying additional tonnage in several services to ensure the most comprehensive coverage and the most reliable schedule under the existing operational conditions.

In the Asia-North Europe Trade and Transpacific South West Trade, THEA will extend the 2023 Winter Program until further notice.



Asia and North Europe

FP1

remains as pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades

From TPWC – Tokyo - Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – (Suez) – Damietta - Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – (Suez) – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – To TPWC

FE2

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Tangier – Southampton – Le Havre – Wilhelmshaven – Rotterdam – Algeciras - (Suez) – Jeddah - Singapore – Pusan

FE3

Ningbo – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Cai Mep - Singapore – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Southampton – (Suez) – Singapore – South PRC – Hong Kong – Kaohsiung – Ningbo

FE4

Xingang – Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – South PRC – Colombo - (Suez) – Algeciras – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – London Gateway - Tangier – (Suez) – Singapore – Xingang

FE5 – Extension of 2023 winter program (Temporarily Suspended until further notice)

Asia and the Mediterranean

MD1

Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Damietta – Barcelona – Valencia – Algeciras – Damietta – (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao

MD2

Pusan – Shanghai– Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – (Suez) – Piraeus – Genoa – La Spezia – Fos – Genoa – Piraeus – (Suez) – Singapore – Hong Kong – Pusan

MD3

Pusan – Ningbo – Shanghai – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – (Suez) – Ashdod – Istanbul – Izmit – Aliaga – Mersin – Ashdod - (Suez) – Jeddah – Singapore – Kaohsiung – Pusan

Transpacific – West Coast

FP1 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Europe and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades

From Europe – Singapore – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Shimizu – Kobe – Nagoya – Tokyo – Singapore – Damietta - To Europe

PS3 remains as Pendulum of Asia – Indian subcontinent and Asia – Transpacific West Coast trades

Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Colombo – Port Kelang – Singapore – Cai Mep – Haiphong – South PRC – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo - Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Port Kelang – Nhava Sheva

PS4

Xiamen – South PRC – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Xiamen

PS5 – Extension of 2023 winter program (Temporarily Suspended until further notice)

PS6

Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Kobe – Qingdao

PS7

Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – Pusan - Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Hong Kong – Singapore

PN1

Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Nagoya – Tokyo – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Nagoya – Xiamen

PN2

Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – South PRC – Tacoma – Vancouver – Tokyo – Kobe – Singapore

PN3

Hong Kong – Haiphong – South PRC - Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Tacoma – Pusan – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong

PN4

Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Prince Rupert – Tacoma – Vancouver – Pusan – Kwangyang – Qingdao

Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals) – subject to the transit situation of Panama canal

EC1

Kaohsiung – South PRC – Shanghai – Ningbo – Pusan – (Panama) – Manzanillo, PA – New York – Norfolk – Charleston – Savannah – Manzanillo, PA – (Panama) – Rodman – Kaohsiung

EC2

Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Manzanillo, MX - (Panama) – Cartagena – Savannah – Charleston – Wilmington – Norfolk – Cartagena – (Panama) – Pusan – Qingdao

EC4

Kaohsiung – Xiamen – South PRC – Cai Mep – Singapore – (Suez) – Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston – New York – (Suez) – Singapore – Kaohsiung

EC5

Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Singapore – Colombo – (Suez) – Halifax – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Norfolk – Halifax – (Suez) – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Laem Chabang

EC6

Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – South PRC – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – (Panama) – Houston – Mobile – (Panama) – Rodman - Kaohsiung

Asia and the Middle East / Red Sea

AG2

Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – South PRC – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad– Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai

AG3

Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – South PRC – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Jubail – Hamad – Abu Dhabi – Jebel Ali - Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao

AR1

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – South PRC – Singapore – Jeddah – Aqaba – Sokhna – Jeddah – Singapore – Pusan

Trans-Atlantic

AL2

Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – New York –Philadelphia – Norfolk – Southampton

AL3

Antwerp – Hamburg – London Gateway – Charleston – Savannah – Norfolk – Antwerp

AL4

Le Havre – London Gateway – Antwerp – Hamburg – Wilhelmshaven - Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – Le Havre

AL5

Southampton – Le Havre – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Halifax – Port Everglades – Cartagena – (Panama) – Rodman – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Rodman – (Panama) – Cartagena – Caucedo – St. John - Halifax – Southampton

With a fleet of 264 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the company has around 13,500 employees and 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports across the world. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. The roughly 2,600 employees assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment handle terminal-related activities and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations.