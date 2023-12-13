2023 December 13 16:04

AD Ports Group and Masdar sign MoU to explore the development of a green hydrogen hub within KEZAD

AD Ports Group and industry, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the MoU, AD Ports Group and Masdar will jointly explore the development of a green hydrogen production hub within the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) that will serve both domestic and export markets, part of the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy that aims to scale up local hydrogen production to 1.4 million tons per annum by 2031, and 15 million tons per annum by 2050. In support of this strategy, Masdar is targeting an annual global green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tons by 2030 and has signed and executed several global collaboration agreements to meet this goal.

Hydrogen could help to reduce global emissions by more than 20 percent by 2050 with demand rapidly increasing in recent years.

This hydrogen production hub could include export terminals of green products to overseas ports, which would attract more investments into the green hydrogen value chain in Abu Dhabi, as well as offer current and future KEZAD and Khalifa Port tenants the opportunity to develop green industries.