Russia temporarily bans durum wheat exports
The durum wheat export ban will be effective until May 31, 2024
Russia has introduced a temporary restriction on the export of durum wheat from the country, the Russian Government press office said on its Telegram messenger channel.
The government said the decision is aimed at ensuring food security and will help maintain a stability of prices for durum wheat products on the domestic market.
The temporary restriction comes into force from the publishing of the government corresponding order and will remain in effect until May 31, 2024.
The document provides for a number of exceptions, including the export of durum wheat as part of international humanitarian assistance activity and within the framework of international intergovernmental agreements, its export from Russian territory to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and its export as supplies.
Durum wheat is allowed to be exported to countries participating in the EAEU (Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan) within the quota limits established by a government decree, subject to permits issued by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.
PortNews has earlier reported that the Subcommittee on Customs, Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation, Protective Measures in Foreign Trade of the Government Commission for Economic Development and Integration supported the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture to introduce a temporary ban on the durum wheat exports from the Russian Federation for a half-year period, from December 1 2023 through May 31, 2024.