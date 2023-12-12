  • Home
  • 2023 December 12 14:12

    Keel laying in Monfalcone of Star Princess Second LNG-powered cruise ship built for Princess Cruises

    The keel laying of the Star Princess took place in Monfalcone. She is the second Sphere Class vessel for Princess Cruises, a brand within Carnival Corporation; the first is Sun Princess, according to Fincantieri.
     
    Both cruise ships are dual-fuel, primarily powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest marine fuel currently available on a large scale on the market.
     
    Star Princess will accommodate 4,300 guests and, like Sun Princess, is based on a next-generation platform design. Sun Princess will be delivered in 1Q 2024 while Star Princess in 2025.
     
    Princess Cruises, a world leading international cruise line and tour company, operates a current fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe.

2023 December 12

