2023 December 7 17:48

Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and CMA CGM sign an agreement for alternative fuels with Nestlé

The agreements signed with Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and CMA CGM cover half of Nestlé's shipping volumes moved in 2023, with an option to extend this agreement into 2024 and beyond, according to Nestlé's release. It means that the shipping companies will use alternative fuels to move an equivalent amount of tonnage in their operations this year.



Thorben Nibbe, Country Manager Hapag-Lloyd Switzerland, commented: "Nestlé is a key customer of Hapag-Lloyd, and through this collaboration, we are significantly reducing CO2e emissions."

Johan Sigsgaard, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer Ocean of A.P. Moller - Maersk, said: "This is a very decisive step by Nestlé to use our very low GHG emission solution for 100% of their ocean cargo with Maersk."

Christine CABAU - EVP Group Assets and Operations - CMA CGM, said: "We are very proud and happy to have set this agreement with Nestlé, one of the first of its kind, whereby shippers and beneficial cargo owners (BCO) commit to decarbonize the globality of the scope 3 shipping emissions. This initiative proves that there are some existing solutions to decarbonize scope 3 of BCOs. These constructive solutions are already available with CMA CGM to accelerate on this path."