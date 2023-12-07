2023 December 7 14:41

COSCO SHIPPING and bp sign MoU

On December 5, COSCO SHIPPING and bp inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of strategic cooperation in Shanghai, according to the company's release.

bp has been operating in China since the early 1970s and is one of the leading foreign-invested companies in China’s energy industry. bp and COSCO SHIPPING have a longstanding history of cooperation, including the transportation of energy products, offshore equipment manufacturing services, and the supply of marine fuels and lubricants.

To further capitalize on the business advantages of both parties, enhance synergies, and achieve complementary advantages and common development, the two parties have reached this strategic cooperation memorandum to expand the scope of cooperation and explore new directions of collaboration. This includes Castrol marine lubricants and hydrocarbons transportation, offshore construction as well as exploring collaboration opportunities in areas such as methanol supply for bunkering and offshore wind supply chain.



