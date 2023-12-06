2023 December 6 11:41

ABP invests £4.2 million in a new Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour crane for the Port of Hull

Associated British Ports (ABP) has invested £4.2 million in a new Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour crane for the Port of Hull. The new crane arrived on the MV Meri at King George V Dock where it was discharged by operations teams from ABP and Liebherr, according to the company's release.

The multi-purpose crane originated from Liebherr’s factory at the Port of Sunderland and will be used by Thor Shipping and Transport for general cargo lifts within their stevedoring operation at the port.

ABP is delivering an investment plan that is working to ensure high levels of safety, across its ports alongside improved efficiency and reduced emissions. The Liebherr LHM 420 has a range of features to ensure the comfort of the operator, with its hydrostatic drive enabling precise control of the crane.

The new crane is also equipped with a revolutionary hybrid drive system. Energy from lowering a load, along with surplus power from the conversion drive, is diverted to an accumulator that enables a power boost when required, despite the primary power delivery remaining unchanged, helping to conserve fuel.

Earlier this year ABP launched its sustainability strategy Ready for Tomorrow. Backed by an investment of £2 billion the strategy outlines how ABP will be decarbonising its own operations by 2040 at the latest and supporting major infrastructure projects to enable the wider UK energy transition.