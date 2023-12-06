2023 December 6 09:35

KPI OceanConnect, Titan Clean Fuels, and SFL сollaborate on the company’s first LNG bunkering operation

KPI OceanConnect, has collaborated with Titan Clean Fuels, and SFL to successfully complete the company’s first LNG bunkering operation for the newly built car carrier, the Emden, taking place in the Port of Emden, according to the company's release.

Executing an LNG cool down and bunkering operation entails different challenges, often requiring more time-consuming and detailed processes compared to a conventional fuel supply, including compatibility assessments between the receiving vessel and the LNG bunkering vessel. The success of the operation performed by Titan with the collaboration of KPI OceanConnect and SFL, highlights the flexibility and efficiency of all parties, and their shared commitment to ensuring a smooth bunkering process.



The three companies collectively recognise LNG as a crucial component of the future fuel mix for the maritime industry. LNG offers substantial environmental benefits, with potential GHG emission reductions of up to 23% on a well-to-wake basis and depending on engine technology.

LNG achieves nearly total reduction in local SOx emissions and particulate matter, and up to a 95% reduction in NOx emissions.