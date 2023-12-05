2023 December 5 10:24

Hapag-Lloyd to apply a war risk surcharge from January 1, 2024

A War Risk Surcharge (WRS) is coming into effect for shipments both from and to Israel, according to Hapag-Lloyd's release. The WRS will be in effect from January 1, 2024 and is applicable to all containers and cargo types.

The details for this WRS are listed below:

Exports and imports Intra-Mediterranean and North Europe = 40 USD per TEU | 35 EUR per TEU

Exports and imports all other origins and destinations = 80 USD per TEU | 70 EUR per TEU

The geographical scope for Intra-Mediterranean and North Europe is explained below:

United Kingdom, Ireland, Belfium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, France, Augstria, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Georgia, Israel, Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria, Türkiye