2023 December 4 18:07

ABP unlocks a 200+ acre development opportunity at the UK’s busiest ports complex

Associated British Ports (ABP) has exchanged contracts on the purchase of the freehold of a 227.5-acre site known as Stallingborough Interchange, according to ABP's release.

The site is earmarked for commercial port opportunities including automotive, bulk warehousing, distribution and logistics uses, advanced manufacturing, as well as green energy initiatives.

In a prime strategic location next to the A180 and located two miles from the Port of Immingham and six miles from the Port of Grimsby, the designated employment site is one of the largest of the original Enterprise Zones in the area and is key to future proofing the continued growth of ABP’s commercial business on the Humber.



The site has been allocated in the local plan for employment use since 2013. Also referred to as Pioneer Business Park (PBP), it has traditionally been used as agricultural farmland and is strategically positioned directly adjacent to the A180 dual carriageway, leading to Grimsby and local motorway networks. The site is also connected to the Humber Link Road, the new port connection road built in 2021 that links Immingham and Grimsby.

PBP is a strand of the South Humber Industrial Investment Programme (SHIIP) which has so far seen the Myenergi development and HETA facilities created on the site, with other opportunities in the pipeline.

It already benefits from outline planning consent secured by NELC for up to 1.3m sq. ft of B1 (Business), B2 (General Industrial) and B8 (Storage and Distribution) which was approved in 2018. Given the emerging demand in the automotive sector from new entrants and drivers converting to electric vehicles (EV), ABP in early 2024 plans to submit an outline planning application for up to 80 acres of automotive logistics on the site.