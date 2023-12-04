2023 December 4 16:24

AD Ports Group and KazMunayGas sign HoT for ship building and repair facility in Kazakhstan

AD Ports Group and industry, alongside the most prominent, vertically integrated oil and gas company in Kazakhstan – KazMunayGas, have signed Heads of Terms (HoT) to establish a leading-edge ship building and repair facility in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, according to the company's release.

Both companies are poised to reshape the maritime landscape, creating a multifaceted facility, which would offer a broad range of services including drydocking, afloat repairs, ship building and refurbishment, the facility would be strategically designed to accommodate diverse vessel types such as bulk carriers, container ships, tankers, offshore vessels, and ferries.

The proposed shipyard is set to become a cornerstone for AD Ports Group and KMG’s rapidly expanding joint venture – Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS). It would not only bolster CIMS fleet, but also extend its services to third party clients within Kazakhstan’s shipping and offshore maritime sectors, substantially enhancing the maritime capabilities within the Caspian Sea Region, making it a pivotal hub for maritime activities.

The HoT also outlines further collaborative initiatives and projects, including the launch of additional vessel services under CIMS demonstrating both entities commitment to developing the Kazakhstan maritime sector.