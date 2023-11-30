2023 November 30 14:35

AZANE launches ammonia bunker vessel design and partners with Amogy to build zero-emissions bunker vessel

Azane Fuel Solutions, the Norwegian company developing the world’s first ammonia bunkering terminal, and Amogy, the provider of ammonia-to-power technology, announced that they have signed an MoU to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of using Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system on board an Azane developed bunker vessel concept. The collaboration will also involve exploring the technical and commercial feasibility of using an Azane ammonia fuel feeder solution integrated into the Amogy power system, according to the company's release.

Azane has developed an ammonia fuel bunker vessel concept with a complete ammonia cargo handling system. The company is now looking for solutions to enable carbon free propulsion of the ammonia bunker vessel. When fully developed, Azane plans to offer the ammonia bunker vessels to ports such as Hamburg, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Singapore or other key ports.

Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solution aims to decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation. With Amogy’s solution, the new bunker vessel will be able to reach zero-emissions without compromising the operational and safety requirements.

Amogy and Azane will start exploring the compatibility of their respective technologies and the commercial potential of the combined solutions. The aim being to cooperate on a subsequent pilot project to mature the bunker vessel with the ammonia-to-power solution for commercial applications.



Azane Fuel Solutions is a Norway based company developing the world’s first ammonia bunkering terminal. Founded by two industry leaders with decades of experience in shipping, gas handling and gas transfer, the company has developed a unique technology that can offer fast, safe, and flexible bunkering of ammonia. Azane will help decarbonize shipping by developing innovative technologies for bunkering terminals, cargo handling systems, and other ammonia fuel handling systems.

Through the collaboration with Yara Clean Ammonia, Azane plans to start building the world’s first ammonia bunkering network in 2024, expected to be ready for first bunkering operations in 2025. This will showcase ammonia as a carbon free, safe and reliable fuel for the shipping industry.

Founded in 2020, Amogy is on a mission to unlock the potential of ammonia as a clean energy source, accelerating the global journey to Net Zero and sustaining future generations. With a presence in Brooklyn, Houston, Norway, and Singapore, Amogy is developing fully-integrated ammonia-to-power systems to enable the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy duty transportation.

To date, Amogy’s technology has been demonstrated with success in a drone, tractor, and semi-truck. Currently, the Amogy team is retrofitting a tugboat, poised to become the world’s-first ammonia-powered vessel. Amogy is also renovating a $40 million manufacturing facility in Houston, which will launch its commercialization efforts. Amogy’s European headquarters is in Stavanger, Norway. The team in Stavanger has significant experience in the maritime industry and is expanding. The company’s investors include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation.