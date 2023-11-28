2023 November 28 11:58

Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg successfully converted to battery-powered drive

At Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG’s (HHLA) Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg, the AGV fleet is now fully battery-powered, according to HHLA's release.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, CTA decommissioned the last diesel-powered container transporter (automated guided vehicle – AGV). From now on, the new AGV fleet consists of 95 battery-powered vehicles that run on green electricity. This means that fossil energy is no longer necessary at any stage of the container transport process from the ship to the container storage system – it is now entirely electrified.

By switching to battery-powered AGVs and the associated significant reduction in diesel consumption, around three million litres of diesel are saved at CTA every year, which is equivalent to around 8,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In August, CTA once again received certification as a climate-neutral company from TÜV NORD, because the 14 container gantry cranes for seaborne handling, the 52 portal cranes in the container block storage facility and the four rail gantry cranes are already powered by green electricity. The use of battery-powered tractor units is currently being tested at CTA. The complete electrification of the tractor unit fleet at CTA is also intended.