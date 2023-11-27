2023 November 27 11:43

AD Ports Group expands shipping operations in Kazakhstan with two new oil tankers

AD Ports Group, in collaboration with KazMorTransFlot (KMTF), national shipping company of Kazakhstan, fully-owned by the national Kazakhstan oil company – KazMunayGas (KMG), has announced the acquisition and commencement of operations of two state-of-the-art vessels designed for the transportation of Kazakhstan's oil across the Caspian Sea.

The two oil tankers were named Liwa and Taraz - after ancient cities in the UAE and Kazakhstan, respectively, and have been acquired under AD Ports Group’s joint venture with KazMorTransFlot (KMTF) - Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS), to provide offshore and shipping services for commodity exporters in the Caspian, as announced in December 2022. The two vessels represent a combined investment of USD35 million, and are specifically tailored for the Caspian's shallow draft, with specifications to meet the stringent requirements of international oil companies. The vessels are also equipped with inert gas systems, a crucial step in ensuring safety and compliance with modern standards.

The inert gas systems onboard are not merely a technological upgrade; they signify a paramount commitment to the operational safety of this class of ship. This advancement aligns with international regulations and demonstrates the industry's proactive stance on safety and security during oil transportation.

Operating along the strategic route across the Caspian Sea, the vessels will serve as shuttle tankers, undertaking consecutive voyages to move Kazakhstan's oil to Azerbaijan. This service contributes significantly to the diversification of the transportation routes for oil for onward delivery to the world through the Mediterranean or Black Sea, improving Kazakhstan's global trade footprint.

This latest investment brings the total number of oil tankers operating under the KMTF agreement to five, following the acquisition of three Aframax tankers earlier in 2023.