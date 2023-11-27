2023 November 27 10:41

Fincantieri launches the ninth multipurpose frigate “Spartaco Schergat”

The launching ceremony of the Spartaco Schergat frigate, the ninth of a series of 10 FREMM vessels – Multi Mission European Frigates, took place today at the integrated shipyard of Riva Trigoso (Genoa), according to the company's release. The 10 FREMM vessels have been commissioned to Fincantieri by the Italian Navy within the framework of an Italo-French international cooperation program, under the coordination of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement), the joint organization for European cooperation in armaments.



The godmother of the launch was Arianna Somma, granddaughter of the Golden Medal for Military Valor Spartaco Schergat, from whom the ship takes its name.



After the launching, the fitting activities of the unit will continue at the Muggiano shipyard (La Spezia), with delivery scheduled in 2025. The Spartaco Schergat vessel, like the other units, will feature a high degree of operational flexibility and will have the ability to operate in all tactical situations. 144 meters long, with a beam of 19.7 meters, the ship will have a full load displacement of about 6,700 tons. It will be able to reach a speed of over 27 knots with a maximum capacity of about 200 people on board.



The FREMM program, representing the Italian and European defense state of the art, stems from the need to renew the line of units of the Italian Navy, including the “Lupo” and “Maestrale” class frigates, built by Fincantieri in the Seventies and Eighties. The vessel Carlo Bergamini was delivered in 2012, the Virginio Fasan in 2013, the Carlo Margottini in 2014, the Carabiniere in 2015, the Alpino in 2016, the Luigi Rizzo in 2017, the Federico Martinengo in 2018 and the Antonio Marceglia in 2019.





