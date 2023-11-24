2023 November 24 12:22

KPI OceanConnect supplies OOCL with biofuel blend

KPI OceanConnect, a global marine energy solutions provider, has announced the successful sale and supply of a B24 biofuel blend to Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), one of the world’s leading container transport and logistics service providers, according to the company's release.

The fuel delivery, arranged by KPI OceanConnect’s team in Singapore and supplied by barge, was received by OOCL’s container vessel while at port in Singapore. Fuel delivered was a blend of Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

KPI OceanConnect’s local team worked closely with OOCL to identify a biofuel to meet their bespoke needs, and by connecting supply and demand of alternative fuels, support the continued development of biofuel supply in Singapore. The KPI OceanConnect team oversaw the blending process to ensure the fuel met precise specifications and was on hand for the delivery to confirm the specially blended product supplied was of a good quality.



