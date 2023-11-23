2023 November 23 16:35

Kalmar secures an order to supply Brazilian equipment leasing service provider Brasmaq with a total of 21 Kalmar Essential reachstackers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order to supply Brazilian equipment leasing service provider Brasmaq Portuaria (Brasmaq) with a total of 21 Kalmar Essential reachstackers, according to the company's release. An order for four machines was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2023 order intake and an order for a further 17 machines was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2023 order intake. The first batch of four reachstackers will be delivered by the end of Q4 2023, with the second batch of 17 scheduled for delivery during Q1 2024.

Brasmaq, headquartered in the coastal city of Itajaí, Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil, specialises in leasing reachstackers and large forklifts as part of a sustainable process that includes maintenance and replacement parts, expert advice and 24-hour technical assistance. The company owns the largest reachstacker fleet in Brazil and South America, serving operators in the ports, container terminals and industries. Its fleet currently includes over 80 Kalmar machines including reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks.

The Kalmar Essential reachstacker, based on Kalmar’s reliable and robust G-Generation platform, offers quality, reliability and efficiency at a great price and is available with four different lifting capacities.