2023 November 23 15:45

Repsol bunkers Royal Caribbean cruise ship with LNG at Malaga

Spanish energy company Repsol has bunkered a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with LNG at Malaga, according to Ship & Bunker.

The company delivered the fuel to the cruise ship Silver Nova, using four trucks simultaneously, at Malaga earlier this month, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The operation was the first LNG bunker delivery to a cruise ship at the port.