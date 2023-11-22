2023 November 22 16:43

Fincantieri and the Italian Institute of Technology will develop innovative robotics systems

Fincantieri and the Italian Institute of Technology Foundation signed a letter of intent to explore the possibility of starting joint initiatives in the field of robotics applied to the assistance and safety of operators, according to the company's release.



The collaboration will initially focus on the development of prototype robotic systems, both autonomous and collaborative, for the execution of remote inspections and assistance to operators, on exoskeletons for lower and upper limbs to be applied to specific production and logistics activities, and on the introduction of technologies dedicated to high-risk operations (including work at height). The aim of the cooperation is to improve the levels of safety at work and the efficiency of production processes.





