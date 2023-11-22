2023 November 22 15:54

Hapag-Lloyd opens Technology Center in Chennai

Today the Hapag-Lloyd Technology Center (HLTC) is being launched in Chennai, a port city in eastern India. There, a team of 180 IT professionals will develop innovative software solutions for the maritime industry. With their expertise, these new colleagues will strengthen Hapag-Lloyd’s IT capabilities, according to the company's release.

Housed in the World Trade Center Chennai, HLTC will be operated as part of a joint venture that Hapag-Lloyd established with the Indian technology company Solverminds in June this year. As one of the world’s leading providers of management solutions for the maritime industry, Solverminds has been working closely with Hapag-Lloyd since 2017 in the areas of IT operations support and software development.

The goal is to grow the new technology center in the next few years.

The Hapag-Lloyd Technology Center will be led by a four-person management team comprising Balamurugan Palanivelu (CEO) and Venkatesh Balaji Ramamoorthy (CTO) from Solverminds as well as Vaishali Shetty (CHRO) and Sameer Saxena (CFO) from Hapag-Lloyd.

Chennai will become the third Hapag-Lloyd IT Technology Center alongside Gdansk (Poland), and Hamburg (Germany). The opening of the Technology Center in Chennai marks an important step for Hapag-Lloyd and shows that the company sees great potential in India, also with a look at tapping the enormous market for highly qualified IT talent it provides. The country has evolved into a hub for cutting-edge technology and boasts a booming IT industry and an excellently trained workforce. With 1.4 billion residents, India is the most populous country in the world. It numbers among the fastest-growing economies in the G20 group and has one of the world’s largest software industries.



