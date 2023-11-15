  • Home
  • News
  • AD Ports Group delivers record Q3 2023 results
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 15 12:21

    AD Ports Group delivers record Q3 2023 results

    AD Ports Group announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting revenue growth of 189% YoY to AED 4.24 billion, which included the effect of M&A activity and notably Noatum’s Logistics, Maritime, and Ports businesses. Revenue growth reached 113% YoY on a LFL basis, excluding effect from M&A activity, according to the company's release.

    Four of the five clusters - Logistics, Maritime & Shipping, Ports, and EC&FZ - were key growth drivers of the top line, with 546%, 264%, 71%, and 20% YoY performance, respectively.

    AD Ports Group Q3 2023 EBITDA rose by 28% YoY to AED 759 million, largely supported by the acquisition of Noatum and Karachi Gateway Terminal (+2% YoY on a LFL basis). Higher contributions from the relatively lower-margin Maritime & Shipping and Logistics businesses resulted in further EBITDA margin dilution to 17.9% for the quarter vs. 40.5% in Q3 2022. The Group maintains its EBITDA Margin guidance of 25-30% in the medium term as it expects the revenue mix to continue to rebalance while it continues to invest heavily, both organically and inorganically, in the foreseeable future. The Group also expects its operating profitability to rebalance as it gradually delivers on extracting synergies from densifying our vertically integrated ecosystem and scaling up operations.

    The Maritime & Shipping Cluster remained the Group’s biggest revenue contributor and has become the largest EBITDA contributor too, accounting for 56% and 33% in Q3 2023, respectively, benefiting from Noatum Maritime contribution and opportunistic vessel trading activities.
    Total Net Profit surged by 20% YoY to AED 403 million in Q3 2023, in line with EBITDA performance.

    The Group’s negative Net Operating Cash Flows of AED 579 million were impacted by a temporary deterioration in working capital in relation with the vessel trading activities. The Group expects Net Operating Cash Flows to recoup this negative performance in Q4 2023 when the associated cash collection takes place.

    The Group’s Capital Expenditures (CapEx) reached AED 800 million in Q3 2023, putting the total year-to-date outlay at AED 3.65 billion, in line with our front-loaded AED 15 billion capex programme between 2023 and 2027 (five-year period).

    Net Debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 4.0x at the end of Q3 2023 for the exact same reasons mentioned above to explain the Net Operating Cash Flows performance, i.e. the temporary impact from vessel trading activities. The Group expects leverage to normalise in the last quarter of the year.

    The Maritime & Shipping Cluster reported another impressive performance, with revenue growth of 264% YoY to AED 2.44 billion (+232% YoY on LFL basis), primarily driven by opportunistic vessel trading activities in the shipping segment, and by the marine services segment, which included the consolidation of Noatum’s Maritime business. Feedering container volumes continued to be strong, with +30% YoY, driven by capacity increases.

    The Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster reported a 20% YoY growth to AED 443 million (-7% YoY on a LFL basis), mainly driven by KEZAD Communities, warehouse leases and utilities. An additional 0.4 sq km (net) of new land leases were added in Q3 2023, taking the total year-to-date new land leases to 2.0 sq km and the total land leased under the EC&FZ Cluster to 66.5 sq km. Both KEZAD Communities and warehouse revenue performances were primarily driven by higher utilisation. The LFL performance was impacted by lower utilisation of the Razeen staff accommodation as it ceased to be used for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine purposes from Q1 2023 onwards. Since then, the Razeen facilities have been gradually ramping-up occupancy, but commanding lower rates.

    The Ports Cluster reported Q3 2023 revenue growth of 71% YoY to AED 487 million (+8% YoY on a LFL basis). Operational KPIs were once again supportive, with container volumes growing 19% YoY (+17% YoY on a LFL basis) to 1.36 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) on the back of both higher capacity (with KGTL and Noatum) and improved overall container utilisation to 56%, up from 54% in the base quarter. Ro-Ro volumes soared 651% (+49% YoY on a LFL basis) while general cargo volumes increased 25% (+6% YoY on LFL basis).

    The Logistics Cluster transformed to be a global player following the completion of the Noatum acquisition, with revenue increasing more than fivefold to AED 852 million (+4% YoY on a LFL basis). In terms of operational KPIs, Ocean Freight volumes were up 5% YoY, Air Freight volumes declined 28% YoY, and Polymers volumes grew 10% YoY.

    The Digital Cluster reported an 11% YoY increase to AED 100 million (+5% YoY on a LFL basis), supported by 7.73 million revenue-generating single window transactions and rate increases for certain services. The drop in Q3 2023 volumes was the result of lower services to internal stakeholders.

    In early October, Noatum announced the acquisition of Sesé Auto Logistics for a total purchase consideration (Enterprise Value - EV) of EUR 81 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by Q1 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

    Sesé Auto Logistics is engaged in road and rail transport logistics of light and heavy vehicles, operating from five main European countries, namely Spain, Germany, Poland Czech Republic, and Hungary, with a fleet of over 200 trucks that cover more than 30 million kilometres annually across Europe. The company serves leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including Renault, Stellantis, Mazda, Daimler, BMW, PSA and MAN, among others.

    Noatum also announced the divestment of its 27.9% minority share in Barcelona Container Depot Service Group (BCDS), a company specialised in storage, maintenance, repair, and cleaning services of dry and reefer containers as well as ISO tanks, which resulted in a one-off gain of AED 39 million booked in Q3 2023. Another one-off gain related to grant amortization was booked during the quarter with a positive impact of AED 92 million, while the exact same total amount of AED 131 million was recorded as one-off losses, mainly from increased pension liability and deferred tax liability as per new UAE CT law, which yielded to a perfectly neutral impact on the bottom line.

    Last week, AD Ports Group acquired 10 offshore vessels for around AED 735 million (USD 200 million), boosting its offshore & subsea capabilities in the Middle East and Southeast Asia by around 20%. All 10 vessels are expected to be delivered in Q4 2023 with financial consolidation taking place from Q1 2024 onwards. AD Ports Group will take over well-established contracts with blue chip clients in the O&G industry, National Oil Companies, and International Oil Companies in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The transaction supports AD Ports Group’s strategy to continue to balance its portfolio of Maritime businesses with assets and services exposed to different market forces and cycles, thereby limiting its performance volatility, amidst forecasts of an upward trend in the offshore O&G market over the medium-long term.

    As for GFS acquisition, AD Ports Group still expects to close the transaction by the end of the year, with financial consolidation taking place from Q1 2024 onwards.

Другие новости по темам: AD Ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 15

15:46 Wartsila launches of world-first 4-stroke engine-based ammonia solution
15:15 Boskalis puts 2 GWh shore-based power facility into service in Rotterdam
13:02 Korea to spend $534M to help shipbuilders through 2028
12:40 EU plans for Danish inspections to block Russian oil tankers
12:21 AD Ports Group delivers record Q3 2023 results
11:40 Seaqualize successfully executes first ever offshore transfer lifts on Vineyard Wind 1
11:23 Topsoe signs first Australian green ammonia contract with Allied Green Ammonia
10:49 HHLA’s container throughput decreases by 8.5 percent to 4,455 thousand TEU in Jan-Sept 2023
10:31 Fincantieri delivers “Seven Seas Grandeur” in Ancona

2023 November 14

19:18 Coal exports from Russia may hit 220 million tonnes mark by the year end results, official says
18:07 Misje Rederi launches its 4th eco-friendly hybrid bulk carrier
17:39 LNG-fueled Panamax coal carrier Reimei commences operation
17:13 MOL and KEPCO sign service agreement on development of liquefied CO2 carrier design for CCS value chain
16:15 Odfjell SE expands its fleet with six newbuildings
15:51 By 2030 all newbuildings will be dual-fuel capable - Accelleron
15:14 EU and neighbourhood countries commit to enhanced fisheries management control in the Mediterranean and Black Sea
14:42 ZeroNorth consolidates bunker businesses
14:24 President of Indonesia inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar plant
14:16 Ten-month cargo volume at Russian seaports rose 7.8% to 749.3 million tonnes (expanded version)
13:43 Capital Product Partners acqures 11 newbuild LNG carriers for $3.1 billion
13:28 European Commission and Bulgaria inaugurate the Port Community System
12:52 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 698.1 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
12:24 Hanwha Ocean wins world's largest ammonia carriers order
11:53 Fincantieri and the Central Adriatic Sea System Authority sign an agreement for the development of the port of Ancona
11:23 Framo secures contract for Orsted's offshore wind project in Taiwan
10:41 Sri Lanka Shipping Company places an order for two Damen ASD Tugs 2312
10:18 DMC presents completely redesigned Optima nozzle at Europort 2023

2023 November 13

18:07 New land port linking China's Xizang with Nepal opens
17:34 China increases resale of the super-chilled fuel to other Asian buyers
17:28 Ocean Yield buys two Suezmaxes
17:10 Unseenlabs launches two new satellites, capable of detecting the presence of any ship
16:53 HD Hyundai opens Electrification Center
16:23 HY2GEN and Deep Wind Offshore enter into partnership
15:43 Eqva sells Havyard Leirvik yard in Norway
15:03 Viasea Shipping plans to build hydrogen-powered container ships
14:33 Beihai Shipbuilding commenced construction of large-scale aquaculture ship “CONSON 2-2”
14:13 TORM purchases eight LR2 vessels
13:42 Haixin Heavy Industries launches the largest submarine cable-laying vessel in China
13:13 Deep-draft seaport of Poronaysk to become the core of an industrial cluster for hydrocarbon fuels, official says
13:02 Erik Thun tanker out of action after funnel fire in Kiel Canal
12:32 Australia restarts port operations after cyberattack
12:07 Yanmar makes first delivery of maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to hybrid passenger ship
11:57 ASCO overhauled ferry vessel "Dagestan"
11:23 CMA CGM posts Q3 2023 financial results
10:41 Elogen, CNRS and Université Paris-Saclay create a joint laboratory to facilitate industrial-scale production of green hydrogen
10:09 LR awards Type Approval to BeHydro for its hydrogen dual-fuel engine

2023 November 12

15:09 Babcock signs £750 million contract to deliver future submarine capability at Devonport
14:17 CCS issues the first type approval certificate of methanol engine to Wartsila
13:53 Seaspan makes significant infrastructure investments to expand ship repair operations
13:42 U.S. provides $125 million loan for Elefsina Shipyard upgrades in Greece
11:31 BW Sirocco Holdings AS to launch recommended voluntary offer to acquire shares in BW Ideol AS
10:40 Yang Ming publishes financial report for Q3 2023
09:28 Air Products to build Europe’s largest blue hydrogen plant

2023 November 11

16:07 Monjasa buys two tankers as floating storage for West Africa
15:43 Hanwha Ocean contracted to build two new Navy frigates
14:31 EPS orders more ammonia-fuelled bulkers at Behai Shipbuilding
14:31 Novarium and the Port of Barcelona partner to build a vision for the blue economy
12:19 The UK Dep't of Transport selects Cummins Inc. for its methanol vessel retrofit project
10:12 HMM Q3 net income nosedives 96% to $72.3 million on lower shipping rates

2023 November 10

18:07 Incat offers innovative Zero Emission ships to the world ferry market
17:35 Wartsila and Seaspan transform maritime operations with SmartDock autodocking system
17:20 Greek and Chinese companies own 34% of the global fleet’s cargo capacity
17:04 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 222 bln-won order for oil tankers in Liberia
16:47 Maersk and MSC’s dissolution of 2M shifts up another gear - Alphaliner
16:14 NYK launches seventh LNG-fueled PCTC
16:02 LEMSCO: Industry first methanol-powered green shipping fund
15:44 Study reveals Pilbara potential for ammonia as a clean shipping fuel
15:12 Port Canaveral breaks record with 6.8 mln cruise passengers in 2023
12:43 Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach to make $60 million available for zero-emission trucks
11:42 Damen Green Solutions and Bawat A/S joint venture marks official signing for Mobile Ballast Water Management Systems