  • Home
  • News
  • HHLA’s container throughput decreases by 8.5 percent to 4,455 thousand TEU in Jan-Sept 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 15 10:49

    HHLA’s container throughput decreases by 8.5 percent to 4,455 thousand TEU in Jan-Sept 2023

    The revenue and earnings performance of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) declined in the first nine months of 2023, according to the company's release. 

    Revenue in the HHLA Group reduced by 7.1 percent to € 1,090.0 million (previous year: € 1,172.7 million). The Group operating result (EBIT) decreased by 52.8 percent to € 75.6 million (previous year: € 160.1 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 6.9 percent (previous year: 13.7 percent). Profit after tax and minority interests came to € 11.9 million (previous year: € 69.8 million).

    The listed Port Logistics subgroup recorded a decrease of 7.4 percent in revenue to € 1,061.3 million in the first nine months (previous year: € 1,145.8 million). The operating result (EBIT) dropped by 57.4 percent to € 61.8 million (previous year: € 145.3 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 5.8 percent, down by 6.9 percentage points in a year-on-year comparison. Profit after tax and minority interests decreased by 94.9 percent to € 3.1 million (previous year: € 61.3 million). Earnings per share thus came to € 0.04 (previous year: € 0.85).

    In the Container segment, container throughput at HHLA’s container terminals decreased year-on-year by 8.5 percent to 4,455 thousand standard containers (TEU) (previous year: 4,869 thousand TEU). At 4,286 thousand TEU, throughput volume at the Hamburg container terminals was down 6.9 percent on the same period last year (previous year: 4,605 thousand TEU). The main driver of this development was the decline in volumes of the Far East shipping region – China in particular. The positive momentum from North American cargo volumes and the throughput volumes of the Middle East were unable to offset this trend. Feeder traffic volumes were also strongly down on the previous year. In addition to the reduction in Swedish and Polish traffic, volumes from Russia were also absent due to the sanctions. The proportion of seaborne handling by feeders amounted to 18.4 percent (previous year: 20.5 percent).

    Throughput volume at the international container terminals fell by 36.0 percent year-on-year to 169 thousand TEU (previous year: 264 thousand TEU). This was due in particular to the strong decline in cargo volumes at Container Terminal Odessa (CTO) after seaborne handling there was suspended by the authorities at the end of February 2022. There has also been an absence of extra calls at the TK Estonia container terminal as an alternative to Russian ports in 2023. The notable increase in throughput volumes at the multi-function terminal HHLA PLT Italy was unable to offset this shortfall.

    Segment revenue fell by 18.2 percent in the reporting period to € 534.3 million (previous year: € 653.2 million). In addition to the significant decrease in volumes, this was mainly due to shorter dwell times for containers handled at the Hamburg terminals, which had led to increased storage fees in the same period of the previous year due to supply chain disruptions. Against this background, the operating result (EBIT) decreased by 77.6 percent to € 27.3 million (previous year: € 121.7 million). The EBIT margin decreased by 13.5 percentage points to 5.1 percent (previous year: 18.6 percent).

    In the Intermodal segment, container transport decreased by a total of 3.4 percent to 1,222 thousand standard containers (TEU) (previous year: 1,266 thousand TEU). Rail transport fell year-on-year by 1.6 percent to 1,037 thousand TEU (previous year: 1,054 thousand TEU). All the main routes were affected by the decrease, in particular Polish traffic. There was a decrease in road transport of 12.4 percent to 185 thousand TEU (previous year: 211 thousand TEU).

    With a year-on-year increase of 8.0 percent to € 465.8 million (previous year: € 431.4 million), the development of revenue sharply opposed that of transport volumes. The reason for this was the rise in transport revenue in the previous year, which was adjusted to the increased costs for the purchase of services, in particular energy. The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 4.1 percent to € 61.4 million in the reporting period (previous year: € 64.0 million). The main reason for the downward EBIT trend was the decrease in transport volumes. The EBIT margin fell by 1.6 percentage points to 13.2 percent (previous year: 14.8 percent).

    HHLA’s properties in the Speicherstadt historical warehouse district and the fish market area reported a further steady trend in the first nine months of the current financial year, with almost full occupancy in both areas.

    Revenue rose significantly by 6.3 percent in the reporting period to € 35.0 million (previous year: € 32.9 million). In addition to increased income from revenue-based rent agreements, this growth was largely due to rising rental income from newly developed properties in the Speicherstadt historical warehouse district. This significant revenue growth was offset by a planned temporary vacancy for facade renovation to increase the energy efficiency of a property and increased maintenance expenses in the third quarter in particular. Moreover, higher depreciation and amortisation following a completed project development and demolition costs as part of preparations for a major construction project in the fish market area had a negative impact on earnings. The cumulative operating result (EBIT) fell accordingly by 7.3 percent to € 13.5 million in the reporting period (previous year: € 14.6 million).

    Within the Port Logistics and Real Estate subgroups, HHLA’s actual economic development in the first nine months of 2023 was largely in line with the forecast published in the combined management report for 2022, which, at the time of preparing the annual report, was subject to considerable uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and their impact on inflation and economic sanctions. In those markets of importance to the Port Logistics subgroup, the post-pandemic economic recovery in the current financial year has been weaker than forecast by leading economic institutes at the beginning of the year. HHLA’s business performance reflects the sentiment in the market. The significant drop in volumes due to the economic situation that was evident in the first half of 2023 abated in the Container segment during the third quarter but continued to be challenging for container transport.

    Against the background of this development, a significant year-on-year decrease in container throughput continues to be expected for the Port Logistics subgroup. However, a moderate decrease compared with 2022 is anticipated for container transport (previously: on a par with the previous year).

    A significant decrease in revenue continues to be expected. This development is the result of a strong volume-related decline in revenue of the Container segment which cannot be offset by a significant increase in revenue of the Intermodal segment.

    Expectations for the operating result (EBIT) continue to range from € 100 million to € 120 million, although an operating result at the lower end of this range is now regarded as probable. Within this range, a strong year-on-year decrease is still expected for the Container segment and, due to the anticipated fall in transport volumes, a moderate year-on-year decrease (previously: slight decrease) is now expected for the Intermodal segment in their respective segment EBIT results.

    To increase efficiency at the Port of Hamburg as well as expand foreign terminals and the company’s own transport and handling capacities for rail carriage transport, capital expenditure in excess of original expectations has already been invested in the first nine months. As a result, capital expenditure at Group level for the 2023 financial year is now expected to be in the range of € 270 million to € 320 million (previously: in the range of € 250 million to € 300 million). With anticipated investments of € 240 million to € 290 million, the Port Logistics subgroup will account for the majority of this expenditure.

Другие новости по темам: HHLA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 15

15:46 Wartsila launches of world-first 4-stroke engine-based ammonia solution
15:15 Boskalis puts 2 GWh shore-based power facility into service in Rotterdam
13:02 Korea to spend $534M to help shipbuilders through 2028
12:40 EU plans for Danish inspections to block Russian oil tankers
12:21 AD Ports Group delivers record Q3 2023 results
11:40 Seaqualize successfully executes first ever offshore transfer lifts on Vineyard Wind 1
11:23 Topsoe signs first Australian green ammonia contract with Allied Green Ammonia
10:49 HHLA’s container throughput decreases by 8.5 percent to 4,455 thousand TEU in Jan-Sept 2023
10:31 Fincantieri delivers “Seven Seas Grandeur” in Ancona

2023 November 14

19:18 Coal exports from Russia may hit 220 million tonnes mark by the year end results, official says
18:07 Misje Rederi launches its 4th eco-friendly hybrid bulk carrier
17:39 LNG-fueled Panamax coal carrier Reimei commences operation
17:13 MOL and KEPCO sign service agreement on development of liquefied CO2 carrier design for CCS value chain
16:15 Odfjell SE expands its fleet with six newbuildings
15:51 By 2030 all newbuildings will be dual-fuel capable - Accelleron
15:14 EU and neighbourhood countries commit to enhanced fisheries management control in the Mediterranean and Black Sea
14:42 ZeroNorth consolidates bunker businesses
14:24 President of Indonesia inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar plant
14:16 Ten-month cargo volume at Russian seaports rose 7.8% to 749.3 million tonnes (expanded version)
13:43 Capital Product Partners acqures 11 newbuild LNG carriers for $3.1 billion
13:28 European Commission and Bulgaria inaugurate the Port Community System
12:52 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 698.1 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
12:24 Hanwha Ocean wins world's largest ammonia carriers order
11:53 Fincantieri and the Central Adriatic Sea System Authority sign an agreement for the development of the port of Ancona
11:23 Framo secures contract for Orsted's offshore wind project in Taiwan
10:41 Sri Lanka Shipping Company places an order for two Damen ASD Tugs 2312
10:18 DMC presents completely redesigned Optima nozzle at Europort 2023

2023 November 13

18:07 New land port linking China's Xizang with Nepal opens
17:34 China increases resale of the super-chilled fuel to other Asian buyers
17:28 Ocean Yield buys two Suezmaxes
17:10 Unseenlabs launches two new satellites, capable of detecting the presence of any ship
16:53 HD Hyundai opens Electrification Center
16:23 HY2GEN and Deep Wind Offshore enter into partnership
15:43 Eqva sells Havyard Leirvik yard in Norway
15:03 Viasea Shipping plans to build hydrogen-powered container ships
14:33 Beihai Shipbuilding commenced construction of large-scale aquaculture ship “CONSON 2-2”
14:13 TORM purchases eight LR2 vessels
13:42 Haixin Heavy Industries launches the largest submarine cable-laying vessel in China
13:13 Deep-draft seaport of Poronaysk to become the core of an industrial cluster for hydrocarbon fuels, official says
13:02 Erik Thun tanker out of action after funnel fire in Kiel Canal
12:32 Australia restarts port operations after cyberattack
12:07 Yanmar makes first delivery of maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to hybrid passenger ship
11:57 ASCO overhauled ferry vessel "Dagestan"
11:23 CMA CGM posts Q3 2023 financial results
10:41 Elogen, CNRS and Université Paris-Saclay create a joint laboratory to facilitate industrial-scale production of green hydrogen
10:09 LR awards Type Approval to BeHydro for its hydrogen dual-fuel engine

2023 November 12

15:09 Babcock signs £750 million contract to deliver future submarine capability at Devonport
14:17 CCS issues the first type approval certificate of methanol engine to Wartsila
13:53 Seaspan makes significant infrastructure investments to expand ship repair operations
13:42 U.S. provides $125 million loan for Elefsina Shipyard upgrades in Greece
11:31 BW Sirocco Holdings AS to launch recommended voluntary offer to acquire shares in BW Ideol AS
10:40 Yang Ming publishes financial report for Q3 2023
09:28 Air Products to build Europe’s largest blue hydrogen plant

2023 November 11

16:07 Monjasa buys two tankers as floating storage for West Africa
15:43 Hanwha Ocean contracted to build two new Navy frigates
14:31 EPS orders more ammonia-fuelled bulkers at Behai Shipbuilding
14:31 Novarium and the Port of Barcelona partner to build a vision for the blue economy
12:19 The UK Dep't of Transport selects Cummins Inc. for its methanol vessel retrofit project
10:12 HMM Q3 net income nosedives 96% to $72.3 million on lower shipping rates

2023 November 10

18:07 Incat offers innovative Zero Emission ships to the world ferry market
17:35 Wartsila and Seaspan transform maritime operations with SmartDock autodocking system
17:20 Greek and Chinese companies own 34% of the global fleet’s cargo capacity
17:04 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 222 bln-won order for oil tankers in Liberia
16:47 Maersk and MSC’s dissolution of 2M shifts up another gear - Alphaliner
16:14 NYK launches seventh LNG-fueled PCTC
16:02 LEMSCO: Industry first methanol-powered green shipping fund
15:44 Study reveals Pilbara potential for ammonia as a clean shipping fuel
15:12 Port Canaveral breaks record with 6.8 mln cruise passengers in 2023
12:43 Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach to make $60 million available for zero-emission trucks
11:42 Damen Green Solutions and Bawat A/S joint venture marks official signing for Mobile Ballast Water Management Systems