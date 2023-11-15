2023 November 15 10:31

Fincantieri delivers “Seven Seas Grandeur” in Ancona

“Seven Seas Grandeur”, the third luxury cruise ship that Fincantieri has built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the luxury cruise line in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio of three brands, was delivered yesterday at the Ancona shipyard, according to the company's release.



Fincantieri has built all three luxury vessels in the Explorer Class, “Seven Seas Explorer” in 2016, “Seven Seas Splendor” in 2020 and now “Seven Seas Grandeur” in 2023. Like her sister vessels, “Seven Seas Grandeur” is approximately 55,500 gross tons and will accommodate only 746 passengers on board, with one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the industry.



She has also been built using the very latest environmental protection technologies. The interiors are particularly sophisticated, with the utmost attention given to the guest experience on board.



In addition to “Regent Seven Seas Cruises”, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), which will receive another four Prima Class ships from Fincantieri in the incoming years, and Oceania Cruises, for which the Group has already delivered “Vista”, the first of two new-generation vessels of the Allura-class, with the second to be delivered in 2025. Since 2016 Fincantieri and Lloyd’s Register cooperate with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. on all brands of the group to deliver the new generation of ships.