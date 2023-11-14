2023 November 14 14:42

ZeroNorth consolidates bunker businesses

Technology company ZeroNorth is consolidating its existing bunkering business under the ZeroNorth brand, unlocking faster value delivery for customers, and driving enhanced data-driven insights, additional fuel savings, improved profit margins and emissions reduction, according to the company's release.

ZeroNorth recognises the importance of digitisation across the entire bunker value chain to accelerate the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. To this end, the past 18 months have seen ZeroNorth invest heavily in the bunkering space, acquiring Clearlynx, Prosmar Bunkering and BTS to serve all parts of the market. The integration into ZeroNorth Bunker will see one unified team come together under a single brand, creating synergies across the different solutions to enable faster release of new features that respond to market needs.

ZeroNorth Bunker will consolidate the company’s 13 existing product offerings into six core products spanning Bunker Planning, Bunker Procurement, Bunker Supply and Trading, Bunker Pricing and e-BDN solutions. These solutions will facilitate data-driven decisions for customers, with this integrated approach bringing transparency and continuity to customers’ bunkering processes and delivering an enhanced user experience.

By optimising the bunkering process, ZeroNorth Bunker turns millions of live data points into actionable recommendations. More robust insights will be generated for customers through this integrated approach, as more data is being interpreted which will in time enable the data flywheel effect, delivering a positive feedback loop.

The platform will be able to deliver deeper, more granular insights into bunker optimisation, reducing fuel consumption and associated costs and emissions for customers, driving benefit for both profit and planet.