2023 November 14 11:53

Fincantieri and the Central Adriatic Sea System Authority sign an agreement for the development of the port of Ancona

The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea (ADSP) and Fincantieri have signed a program agreement to foster the development of the port of Ancona, according to the company's release.



The goal of the agreement is to develop the port’s current infrastructure – construction piers, dry dock, technological and lifting facilities – and to employ it for the construction of ships of greater size and tonnage, both in the cruise and merchant sector.



The value of the investment is €80 million, of which €40 million is publicly funded: 20 for the building of a new construction pier and 20 for the extension of the dry dock, including the securing of the breakwater. The remaining €40 million will come from a private investment by Fincantieri as part of the procedure for the granting of the new state concession for the next 40 years and will concern the development of shipbuilding in the port of Ancona.



The Group's investment consists of industrial projects aimed at achieving the highest production and quality levels according to the best international standards in the sector, and this while applying the principles of better environmental sustainability and greater protection of work safety.



The program agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding for strategic infrastructural investments for the development of shipbuilding in the port of Ancona in 2018 signed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Authority, and the subsequent ministerial decree with which the public financing of €40 million was approved.