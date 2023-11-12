2023 November 12 14:17

CCS issues the first type approval certificate of methanol engine to Wartsila

China Classification Society (CCS) said it has issued the first TAC of methanol engine to Wartsila Finland, which is applicable to W32M methanol engine of Wartsila. The two parties held a ceremony during the visit of CCS headquarters to Wartsila Finland. Under the background of decarbonization of the global shipping industry and focusing on the application and future development direction of marine alternative fuels, CCS visiting group led by President Sun Feng had an in-depth exchange with Stefan , Vice President, Power Supply of Wartsila and the professional teams from Wartsila.



Wartsila W32M engine is a dual-fuel four-stroke engine that can run on multifuel such as methanol and fuel. The successful development of this engine and its type approval by CCS are an important achievement of the cooperation between the two parties in the field of new energy application. It not only facilitates the global shipping industry in carbon reduction and green & low-carbon transformation, but also lays a solid foundation for closer cooperation between the two parties in the field of new energy and new technology in the future.