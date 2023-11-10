2023 November 10 16:02

LEMSCO: Industry first methanol-powered green shipping fund

These IMOIIMeMAX vessels are amongst the most energy efficient and sustainable MR tankers in the world, with methanol power

ProMarine AG, the Investment Advisor leading the financing of the maritime energy transition, is pleased to announce the launch of an industry-first sustainable shipping fund with an initial portfolio of four methanol-fuelled MR tankers led by Proman, one of the world’s largest methanol producers, and Stena Bulk AB, an internationally recognised leading European shipping company.



Low Emission Methanol Shipping Company S.C.A. SICAV–RAIF (LEMSCO) is the result of a collaboration between Proman and Stena Bulk. The Fund is backed by equity investors and benefits from a green loan from ABN AMRO. LEMSCO’s seed assets consist of four methanol fuelled vessels acquired from Proman and Stena Bulk:

Stena Pro Patria

Stena Pro Marine

Stena Promise

Stena Prosperous

Fully re-engineered for low resistance and efficient propulsion, these IMOIIMeMAX vessels are amongst the most energy efficient and sustainable MR tankers in the world, with methanol power providing a pathway to eliminating nearly all greenhouse gases.



LEMSCO will also benefit from a dedicated methanol supply contract from Proman, ensuring that the fleet’s operations are not only cost-effective but also powered by a technology-proven and globally available low-emission alternative fuel.